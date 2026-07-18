World Champion Forced to Recover From Double Tear Losing Chance to Defend Title

Donnell Whittenburg was confident entering 2026 as a reigning world champion! He started the season on a high note by competing in the still rings final and taking home a silver medal on parallel bars in the Osijek World Cup, which gave him a strong start ahead of the U.S. Classic. But just as the domestic season was about to begin, he faced an injury that ended his 2026 season.

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On July 17, the 31-year-old posted an Instagram video that made it clear why he had pulled out of the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut. In the update, Whittenburg revealed that the injury occurred while he was preparing for the 2026 Pan American Championships. He was originally called up as a “traveling replacement” athlete for the United States until he was replaced by Brandon Dang. “About a week before heading out to Brazil, I ended up injuring myself on rings,” Whittenburg said.

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The injury proved more serious than initially expected. According to the 31-year-old, medical examinations revealed a “partial tear in both my bicep and rotator cuff. So after that, basically the plan was just to get a PRP injection in the shoulder and then a PEP injection in the bicep.”

Imago Donnell Whittenburg USA : Finals des nouveaux Internationaux de France de Gymnastique – 25/09/2022 BaptisteAutissier/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

However, the injury ultimately forced him to step away from competition. Whittenburg revealed that he expects the rehabilitation process to take around six weeks, though he acknowledged that recovery timelines can vary. The injury has already ruled him out of the Xfinity U.S. Championships and could also cost him a chance to compete at the 2026 World Championships.

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While the news is a major blow for the reigning world champion, the American gymnast made it clear that his focus remains on the bigger picture. As he says, “With the Olympic Games closing in, I have to be really smart and strategic to put myself in the best possible position that I can to stay healthy when that time comes,” he said.

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If his career is any indication, Whittenburg has every reason to believe he can return stronger.

Years of setbacks could not stop Donnell Whittenburg’s rise

Donnell Whittenburg’s rise began in 2014 when he captured the U.S. vault title and helped Team USA secure a bronze medal at the World Championships. A year later, he enjoyed a breakout season, winning the national title on still rings, helping the United States claim team gold at the Pan American Games. The success continued in 2016.

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He looked set for his Olympic debut in Rio at the tender age of 21. However, Whittenburg did not get a spot on the five-man Olympic team and was selected to be an alternate for the Rio Olympics. And then in 2017, he suffered a torn rotator cuff. The injury, setbacks, and inconsistent performances were plaguing Whittenburg from 2018 to 2021. It was at the 2021 World Championships that he hit his lowest point as he didn’t qualify for any World Championship finals.

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He resumed his winning streak from 2022 to 2024 when he went on to win more U.S. still rings titles, made it onto the World Championships team, and won team and still rings gold at the 2023 Pan American Games. But then came another huge blow. It was the second time in his career that Whittenburg was called up for the Olympics – this time as an alternate for the 2024 Paris Games. Soon after, another injury followed.

Whittenburg tore his Achilles tendon when he was performing on Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour following the Olympics. The injury required months of rehabilitation and left many wondering whether his elite career had finally reached its end. Rather than retiring, he took a chance. Whittenburg transferred to EVO Gymnastics, became part of a new training environment and made another comeback. The choice had everything to do with the decision.

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At a time when many gymnasts have already left the competitive arena, Whittenburg produced the best performance of his career in 2025. He won the World Championship on still rings and was the first American man ever to win gold on the apparatus. The victory also brought him to the status of being one of the oldest Americans to win a world title in the artistic gymnastics event, and his sixth time competing in the World Championships. But once he had reached the top of his sport, Whittenburg has suffered another injury!