“You Made My Year”: Simone Biles fangirls Over Michelle Obama Giving the Olympic Legend a Shoutout

When Simone Biles stepped away from competition at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after experiencing the “twisties,” she faced a wave of criticism instead of the understanding she deserved. Some critics went as far as calling her a “shame to the country” and a “national embarrassment” for withdrawing from events. In the middle of that storm, Michelle Obama stood by the Olympic star. “We are proud of you and we are rooting for you,” the former first lady wrote. Now, years after that difficult Olympic moment, Michelle has given Biles another reason to smile, and the gymnast’s heartfelt reaction shows just how much the recognition means to her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The sweet moment came on October 20 during Michelle’s conversation with Coach Jackie J for Is She Game?, a women’s sports podcast that has joined the Obamas’ Higher Ground family. Asked to choose four women athletes for her Mount Rushmore, Michelle named tennis icons Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, and gymnastics superstar Biles.

ADVERTISEMENT

She even explained the reason why she chose Biles. “Right now, she can do it all,” Michelle said. “I mean, just watching, she’s, you know, there are no words.” Michelle went on to explain why Biles’ abilities leave her so impressed, pointing out that gymnastics demands an extraordinary level of training, conditioning, and physical strength. She marvelled at how high Biles rises during her tumbling passes, estimating that the gymnast can reach around 13 feet into the air.

“It’s nuts,” Michelle said, as she reflected on the physical ability required to perform at that level. Biles, meanwhile, was clearly delighted by the shoutout. Sharing the same video on Instagram, the Olympic champion addressed Michelle directly with a short but heartfelt caption: “Mrs. Michelle Obama you made my year.” And this is not the first time Michelle has publicly shown her support for Biles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle also praised Biles during the 2024 Paris Olympics, after the gymnast and fellow American Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade on the podium following the women’s floor exercise final. The gesture, which celebrated Andrade’s gold-medal performance, became a memorable moment of sportsmanship at the Games. While Baltimore Ravens player Marlon Humphrey criticised the gesture on X, calling it “literally disgusting,” Michelle saw something worth celebrating.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies,” she wrote, congratulating Rebeca, Jordan and Simone. Now, with another Olympics approaching, Michelle could have one more reason to cheer for Biles if the gymnast makes a decision that brings her back to the competition floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Simone Biles give Michelle Obama another reason to celebrate at LA28?

At 29, Biles has already secured her place among the greatest gymnasts in history. But the possibility of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has raised an intriguing question: could she return to the sport?

ADVERTISEMENT

With LA28 taking place on home soil, the opportunity to compete in front of American fans could be difficult to turn down. Biles has competed at three Olympic Games, winning four medals in Rio in 2016, withdrawing from several events in Tokyo in 2021 before returning to win a bronze medal on the balance beam, and claiming four more medals in Paris in 2024. A return to Los Angeles would give her a fourth Olympic appearance and another chance to add to her already extraordinary record.

However, Biles has not confirmed that she will compete. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what the decision (is) I should make, but I don’t necessarily have to make it just yet,’” Biles told the AP. “But I feel like it’s kind of in the works which way I’m leaning towards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments suggest that a comeback remains possible, but she is not ready to make a promise. The chance to reunite with former teammates is one part of the experience that appeals to her. “I know (athletes) are going a lot longer, and I’m just like, what the hell? It’s going to be like a big reunion if I did,” she told the AP. “It would be so much fun. But I still have to weigh the options.”

One of the biggest factors in Biles’ decision is the life she wants outside gymnastics. The athlete is approaching 30, and she has acknowledged that her age has prompted her to think about starting a family with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. “I am getting to the age of 30 where we start to talk about, ‘What does your reproduction cycle … what’s going on in there? What does that look like? How healthy is it?’” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “And so I think these are major things that are on the table at my age that I have to take in consideration and weigh those options and what that looks like and when we want to start a family.”

Still, the appeal of competing in front of a home crowd remains strong. “Like a home Olympic Games, like, how could you not?” Biles told the AP. “It’s absolutely incredible.” That opportunity could be one reason she chooses to return, but she has not said that it will be enough to make her commit to another Olympic cycle.