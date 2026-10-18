Olympian Promises to Shatter Glass Ceiling for Mothers at World Championships

Alice Kinsella is back on the world stage, and this time, she has a little more than medals to chase. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wants her return after childbirth to show aspiring gymnasts that becoming a mother does not have to mean leaving the sport behind.

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After welcoming son Parker in September 2025, Kinsella became the first British artistic gymnast to return to elite competition after giving birth. Now competing at the 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam, the two-time European champion is looking beyond her comeback, with ambitious upgrades in mind. Speaking to Inside Gymnastics, Kinsella revealed the skills she hopes to add as she continues rebuilding her routines.

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“There are definitely skills I wanna add,” she said, outlining plans to improve her difficulty across multiple apparatus. Her ambitions include a triple-twisting element on the floor, bringing back the Downie on bars, upgrading her dismount, and potentially returning to a two-and-a-half-twist vault.



She is not rushing the process, though. “Maybe go back to the two and a half on vault and maybe some upgrades on beam, but yeah, taking it day by day,” Kinsella explained. That balance between ambition and patience has defined her return, as she works toward competing at the highest level while adjusting to life as a mother.

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Kinsella’s ambitions have already sparked excitement among gymnastics fans. One fan reacted to the possibility of her adding an Amanar vault to her competitive repertoire, writing, “OMG the prospect of Alice becoming the first mother to perform an Amanar in competition is so exciting, even if it would be unlikely to happen! Anyways, it’s always lovely to hear from Alice, and I’m so thrilled to see her back on the world stage. 🫶”

The idea is not entirely far-fetched. In July, around ten months after giving birth, Kinsella shared a video of herself performing an Amanar into a foam pit during training. The demanding vault combines a round-off and back handspring with a layout somersault featuring two-and-a-half twists. Her playful caption captured her willingness to test her limits: “10 months postpartum… why not try an amanar ayyyyy.”

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For Kinsella, however, the bigger achievement is returning at all. Her comeback began cautiously at the British Championships in March, where she competed only on balance beam. By September, she had progressed to an all-around competition, taking on all four apparatus for the first time since returning. That milestone demonstrated how quickly she had rebuilt her strength while respecting the demands of recovery.

Motherhood has changed Alice Kinsella’s perspective on gymnastics

When Inside Gymnastics asked what it meant to be back at the World Championships, her answer was personal. “It’s so special… like I’m trying to do this for him (child), I’m trying to make him proud, and hopefully when he’s older, he’s proud of me, and yeah, it’s just really fun to be back.”

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Little Parker and her husband will not be beside her in Rotterdam this week, but Kinsella knows they will be following every moment from home. “No, unfortunately not, but I know they’ll be watching from home. I’ll FaceTime them every night,” she said.

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The distance may be difficult, but her family remains central to her motivation. Kinsella has spoken openly about wanting to show other women that having a child does not mean giving up the sport they love. Her journey is also helping British Gymnastics understand how elite athletes can safely return after pregnancy, an area where research and established guidance remain limited.



Her progress has required patience, careful conditioning, and support with childcare. Pregnancy affects the core and pelvic floor muscles that gymnasts rely on for stability, power, and control. Kinsella maintained strength and conditioning during pregnancy, then gradually returned to gymnastics after Parker’s birth, listening to her body rather than forcing a timetable.

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That experience makes her presence in Rotterdam meaningful beyond the results. Every routine she completes, and every upgrade she eventually brings back, adds to a story that other aspiring athlete-mothers can look toward.



Kinsella is still chasing difficulty, medals, and the thrill of competing. But she is also pursuing something bigger: changing perceptions about what a gymnast’s career can look like after motherhood. As she takes it day by day, her comeback is already opening a door for those who may follow.