Russian Gymnasts Continue to Struggle With Visas Days Before World Titles

With the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships just days away, Russia’s gymnasts are facing a race against time before they can even reach Rotterdam. The uncertainty is particularly troubling for a team hoping to challenge for medals and secure an early route toward the 2028 Olympics.

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A Russian gymnastics official reported on October 12 that visas had been issued to 38 people from the country’s 61-member delegation. However, only four of those cleared to travel were competing gymnasts: Alyona Glotova in the women’s squad, alongside Daniil Marinov, Arseniy Dukhno, and Sergei Naidin in the men’s team. With the World Championships scheduled to open on October 17, the remaining applicants had only a few days to secure their entry documents.

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Russia had planned to travel on October 11 but postponed its departure. The delay puts defending world all-around champion Angelina Melnikova among those still waiting for permission to enter the Netherlands. Despite the uncertainty, she remains focused on preparation, writing on Telegram, “However, there is still plenty of time before the start, and we continue to train.”

The uncertainty carries particular weight for the Russian women, who arrive as reigning European team champions and serious contenders for the world title. Their planned lineup includes Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, Anna Kalmykova, Lyudmila Roshchina, Glotova, and alternate Milana Kayumova. As of October 12, Glotova was the only member of that women’s team with a visa.

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The men face a similar problem, with three of their six athletes still awaiting documents. A Russian Gymnastics Federation spokesperson said the delays had already disrupted travel arrangements and preparation, warning that the women could not compete with their intended team lineup and the men might have to travel without their full roster.

The federation has also raised concerns with World Gymnastics and said it is working with Russia’s Foreign Ministry and federation president Morinari Watanabe to resolve the issue. It maintains that officials have not provided an explanation for the delays. The governing body had not publicly responded to requests for comment cited in the original report.

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This is not the first time Russian gymnasts have encountered visa difficulties. Ahead of the European Championships in Zagreb in August, several members of the delegation initially faced problems obtaining entry documents. Although most eventually received visas, Listunova did not compete. Russia’s women still won the team title, while Melnikova and Kalmykova finished first and second in the all-around.

The stakes in Rotterdam are even greater. The championships will offer the first opportunity for teams to secure places at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with the top three men’s and women’s teams earning Olympic team qualification. Missing athletes could therefore affect more than Russia’s medal prospects.

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Russian gymnasts face more restrictions in Rotterdam

Although the pending visas remain the immediate concern, Russia’s gymnasts will also have to compete without their country’s usual symbols in Rotterdam. Under the current arrangements, the Russian delegation will be identified as World Gymnastics 2 (WG2), while Belarusian athletes will participate as World Gymnastics 1 (WG1). Both teams will compete without their national flags or anthems at the October 17–25 event.

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The arrangement follows a policy change in May, when World Gymnastics lifted its previous restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. However, the governing body also noted that events already allocated could require flexibility where binding government restrictions apply. The Netherlands has maintained strict European Union sanctions against Russia and Belarus while supporting Ukraine.

For the Russian Federation, the distinction between allowing athletes to compete and allowing them to represent their country remains a source of frustration. Its representatives have described the visa delays and restrictions as unequal treatment, arguing that gymnasts should not lose opportunities because of their nationality.

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The situation also reflects the wider political debate over Russia’s return to international sport following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While World Gymnastics has moved toward restoring participation, host-country restrictions continue to shape the conditions under which Russian athletes can compete.



With the opening day approaching, the immediate question is whether the remaining visas will arrive in time for Russia to field its intended lineups. For Melnikova and her teammates, the focus should be on routines, execution, and medals. Instead, their preparations remain overshadowed by uncertainty over whether they can all make it to the competition floor.