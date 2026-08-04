Simone Biles Shares Celebrity Who ‘Stole’ Her Sunglasses at Taylor-Travis Wedding

Simone Biles has revealed a rather unexpected souvenir from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Speaking at the Faces of Fitness festival in Chicago, the Olympic gymnast said her Saint Laurent sunglasses went missing during the celebration and admitted she would like to have them back.

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Well, the gymnastics superstar has now reached out to the Grammy-nominated musician who took them to get them back. According to Biles, fellow wedding guest and singer Avril Lavigne walked away with them.

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The revelation came when Biles was asked to share some wedding gossip. Her answer was surprisingly simple: “Avril Lavigne stole my sunglasses.” But having said that, Biles also mentioned that she had already messaged Lavigne on her social media platform. “…Instagram her and be like, ‘Yo, can I get those YSL’s back?'”

So far, however, Biles doesn’t think Lavigne has seen the message.

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For Biles, the missing sunglasses were just one funny little story from what was otherwise a star-studded evening. She attended the celebration with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, and the couple certainly dressed for the occasion.

Biles turned heads in a deep-maroon gown featuring leather fringe and a dramatic tulle train, while Owens complemented her in a burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels. Later, Biles shared their coordinated look with her followers, calling it “the perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT.”

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The couple was surrounded by some of Hollywood and music’s biggest names. Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence were among the celebrities who reportedly attended the celebration.

And somewhere amid all that glamour, Biles’ Saint Laurent sunglasses found a new temporary owner.

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While the sunglasses story offered a lighter moment, Biles has had plenty happening away from the spotlight too.

Simone Biles gives fans a glimpse into her life away from gymnastics

The sunglasses saga wasn’t the only glimpse into her life Biles has given fans lately. As summer winds down, the Olympic champion has been sharing more personal moments with family and husband Jonathan Owens before the NFL season gets underway.

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On July 29, Biles posted an Instagram Story featuring Owens, seemingly at the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp. She kept the message simple, writing, “💕💕 year 9,” as her husband prepares to enter his ninth NFL season.

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Owens has come a long way since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The veteran safety has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before joining the Colts. Through all those moves, Biles has remained one of his biggest supporters.

More recently, the gymnast offered an even closer look at how she has been spending the final weeks of summer. Her Instagram carousel included poolside moments, glimpses of her jewelry and watches, vacations and date nights with Owens.

She also had fans doing a double take with several photos featuring her younger sister, Adria Biles. The sisters’ striking resemblance once again caught plenty of attention.

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Biles also reunited with some familiar faces from her gymnastics journey, sharing a sweet moment with Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Juliette Landi and Cecile Landi.

“Mind if I leave this here,” Biles wrote alongside the collection, prompting fans to flood the comments with reactions.

The relaxed summer comes just before another change for the couple. Owens is preparing to begin his latest NFL chapter with the Colts, with the team set to open its season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

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The move could mean more time in Indianapolis for the couple, although Houston remains their home base. Biles and Owens completed construction on their Houston home late last year after a project that took three years to finish.

For now, though, Biles appears to be enjoying the quieter moments… whether that’s spending time with family, cheering on Owens, or simply trying to recover a pair of sunglasses from a very memorable wedding.