US Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera Forced to Sit Out World Championships Second Time in a Row

Hezly Rivera had waited a year for another chance to make her World Championships debut. After winning back-to-back U.S. all-around titles, the Olympic gold medalist finally reached Rotterdam with a place on Team USA. But an ankle injury has brought that dream to another painful halt.

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The 18-year-old medically withdrew from the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on October 17, just one day before the American women began their qualifying campaign. For Rivera, it marks a second consecutive year of missing the global competition because of injury.

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USA Gymnastics confirmed her medical withdrawal through a social media post, wishing her a speedy recovery. “We’re wishing Hezly a speedy recovery & know she’ll be cheering on Team USA in Rotterdam 🫶,” they wrote on their IG post.

The warning signs appeared during podium training on October 15. Rivera arrived with her left ankle heavily taped and adjusted her routines, skipping vault entirely while marking through the floor without completing her tumbling passes. She also modified her work on balance beams and uneven bars.

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Speaking to reporters afterward, Rivera confirmed that she was experiencing pain but remained hopeful about managing the problem. “Yeah, so I am having some ankle pain in my left ankle, so I just wanted to modify my training so I can properly heal,” she explained.



Although the session had not gone as planned, Rivera tried to keep the bigger picture in mind. She had already experienced the thrill of winning Olympic team gold in Paris in 2024, but the World Championships offered a different milestone: her first opportunity to compete on that stage.

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“Obviously, this isn’t how I wanted my world championships to go,” she admitted, “but I’m still being very grateful and keeping a positive attitude.” That optimism made Saturday’s announcement even more disappointing.

The federation named Dulcy Caylor, a member of the 2025 U.S. World team, as Rivera’s replacement. Jade Carey, the non-traveling alternate, will not travel to Rotterdam to join the squad.

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The disappointment also brings back memories of 2025, when Rivera rolled her ankle during the U.S. World team selection camp and withdrew from contention. At the time, she had entered the season in outstanding form after winning her first national all-around title and claiming five of six gold medals at the U.S. Championships.



She had hoped to turn that success into a World Championships appearance, but the injury ended those ambitions before she could secure her place on the team. Rivera then promised to focus on recovery and return stronger in 2026. Winning another national title showed how much she had achieved since that setback, making the latest withdrawal particularly cruel.

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Hezly Rivera’s ups and downs in 2026

Rivera’s latest setback comes after a year in which she has already had to manage physical challenges while establishing herself as one of America’s leading gymnasts.

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Earlier in 2026, she withdrew from the Pan American Championships with a sore hamstring after competing only on vault. Despite that problem, she returned to the national stage and delivered a performance strong enough to secure her second consecutive U.S. all-around championship in August.

Her victory carried particular significance. Rivera’s two-day total of 111.950 put her more than a point ahead of runner-up Claire Pease, making her the first American woman other than Simone Biles to win consecutive national all-around titles since Jordyn Wieber in 2011 and 2012.

The result appeared to confirm Rivera’s growing confidence as she moved beyond her role as the youngest member of the gold-medal-winning Paris team. At just 18, she had already become a two-time national champion and an increasingly important figure in the next generation of American gymnastics.

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Yet the road to Rotterdam had never been straightforward. Even as she celebrated her national title, Rivera was still working through the hamstring issue she sustained at the Pan American Championships. Now, the ankle problem has forced her to postpone another major goal.

However, the latest setback does not erase her achievements, but it delays the chance to add a World Championships experience to them. After two years of national titles and interrupted international campaigns, Rivera will have to wait once more for her moment on the world stage.