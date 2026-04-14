Health Concerns Drive Mexican-American Olympian to Announce Early Retirement at 28

In a tense first-round clash at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Albania, Austin Gomez faced Alec Pantaleo at 70kg. Just one minute in, a fierce exchange left Gomez crumpled unconscious on the mat, but he shook it off and battled on. Moments later, a light touch dropped him again, his body finally buckling under past concussions. Officials stopped the bout as he lay motionless, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world. In hindsight, it felt like the beginning of the end.

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Despite having suffered repeated concussions in the past, Gomez returned to the mat and advanced to the bronze-medal bout, only to withdraw again over the same reason. This time, it felt like a warning sign. And they were right, as the 2024 Paris Olympian has confirmed the worst. In a statement released on Instagram, Austin Gomez announced he has retired from wrestling, effective immediately.

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“Wrestling has been my life, and it’s still going to be my life but just from a different lens,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

“I will be retiring from wrestling. It’s not about me anymore, I have a beautiful wife and handsome baby boy to think about now. What’s next for me? I don’t know. I know I will continue to be involved in wrestling. I can’t wait to give back to the sport that has blessed me! Looking forward to starting my coaching career.”

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The news hardly stunned fans, even though Austin Gomez was at his athletic peak. Last year, the 28-year-old had just dominated the 70kg freestyle division at the Pan American Championships, securing his first gold. He crushed Jorge Gatica 12-0, Sixto Auccapiña 10-0, and Ian Parker 11-0 along the way.

That only added to his already stacked medal cabinet, having won a gold medal at the 2022 Grand Prix alongside a bronze at the 2025 Zagreb Open. Additionally, Austin Gomez won the 2023 Mexico National Championships, his first medal after switching allegiance from the US to Mexico, representing them at the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

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Not just that, but Gomez had also built an impressive resume after a stellar collegiate wrestling career. There, he finished as runner-up at the 2024 NCAA Championships. He also claimed two Big Ten Championship medals: One gold and one silver. Plus, he picked up a Big 12 Championship bronze medal.

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“So many people to thank.. thank you to everyone who has impacted me and supported throughout the years,” Gomez added. “Love y’all ❤️ Looking forward to what’s next! Jeremiah 29:11.”

On the other hand, Austin Gomez’ injury history has been well documented, with the Mexican athlete suffering a variety of problems throughout his career. From serious knee injuries that forced him out of the U20 World Championships to concussions throughout his career that forced him to withdraw from several bouts.

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That includes as recently as July 2025, when he was forced to withdraw from the Ranking Series, although no reason was given. He eventually recovered from the issue and wrestled at the Zagreb World Championships, losing in the semi-final, but it was likely the beginning of the end.

For Austin Gomez, however, that moment in the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series only reinforced what his body had been telling him for years, even if he had ignored it at the time.

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Austin Gomez releases a statement after wrestling injured

After all, the 28-year-old suffered a bad concussion in his 70kg semifinal bout against Alec Pantaleo at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series. He hoped to end his medal drought. However, things didn’t quite go according to plan during that bout, and despite that, Austin Gomez opted to continue.

The concussion hit Mexican athlete Austin Gomez hard. He defaulted to injury again in the bronze-medal bout and settled for fifth place at the tournament. Fans and critics reeled from the shock at the time. Concussion injuries and traumatic brain injuries devastate any athlete.

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“Over the last couple of days I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me and I just wanted to give y’all an update,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

“I appreciate everyone who reached out to myself and my family to see how I am doing. I am doing good, I’m at home with my wife and baby boy. No one is to blame here except for myself. After I went unconscious the first time it was my decision to continue the match.

“Very stupid of me considering the history of my concussions but I really felt fine and the competitor in me wanted to go win. I will be taking some time away from the mat to get looked at by some doctors to get to the bottom of this issue.”

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Now, the health concerns that shadowed Austin Gomez throughout his career forced him to retire sooner than expected. At just 28, he chose to step away from the mat. His statement underscores his priority: securing a healthy life ahead, even if it cuts short his promising run.