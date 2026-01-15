Health Scare Involving Former World Ski Racing Champion Raises Concerns Before Milano-Cortina Games

With just 22 days left before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Italy had a worrying moment involving Dominik Paris. The 36-year-old alpine ski racer, a former world champion and one of Italy’s most trusted speed skiers, gave his team a scare during downhill training in Wengen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 15, during the second and final downhill training run on the famous Lauberhorn course, Paris was involved in a concerning incident. He finished 22nd, more than three seconds behind teammate Giovanni Franzoni’s fastest time. Immediately after crossing the finish line, he collapsed onto the snow. Struggling to stand, it was clear he had trouble putting weight on his foot, and he left the course with a visible limp.

Soon after, clarity began to replace panic. The Italian Ski Federation confirmed that Dominik Paris’s discomfort was due to an old ankle problem and not a new injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson said, “The Italian has left the track limping. Fortunately, it is just an old ankle issue. Tomorrow it will be better.”

The ankle pain dates back to November 2025, before the World Cup season opener at Copper Mountain in the United States. During a giant slalom training session, Paris hit a gate and sprained his left ankle. Initial examinations revealed no fractures or serious damage, but the sprain caused pain and required rest and physiotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 25, 2025, the Italian Ski Federation confirmed that Paris was recovering and had to stay off his skis, leaving his participation in the upcoming Super‑G races at Copper Mountain uncertain. However, after a few days of therapy, he returned to training and competed in the Super‑G on November 27, showing that his ankle was healing well and that the injury was not severe.

Notably, this recent flare-up in Wengen appears to be the same old issue acting up again, but both Dominik Paris and the Italian team remain confident that he will recover quickly and be ready for the Olympics. If not, it would be a huge blow for Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dominik Paris ankle flare-up puts Italy’s medal hopes on edge

Dominik Paris has been officially confirmed for Team Italy at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where he will compete in downhill and Super‑G. But after a recent ankle flare-up, uncertainty remains as he is Italy’s most experienced and reliable speed skier, and a top medal hope for the host nation.

And Paris’s recent form is the reason Italy is relying on him. In March 2025, he was dominant in Kvitfjell, Norway, taking the World Cup downhills and stopping a Swiss podium sweep. In the next three days, he also won the Super-G. With these victories, Paris now has 24 World Cup wins and 50 career podiums.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2025, Paris was in the lead at home snow in Val Gardena, where he had a strong performance at the World Cup downhill, placing third in the race, only behind Marco Odermatt, who won the race, and Franjo von Allmen, who finished second.

Despite his four consecutive appearances in the Winter Olympics (2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022), Dominik Paris has never earned an Olympic medal. His career best results are a 4th place finish in downhill and 7th place finish in super-G in 2018 and 6th place finish in downhill in 2022. However, an Olympic medal has remained out of reach.

The Olympics aside, Paris has also won medals at the World Championships, including gold in Super‑G at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden, and silver in downhill at the 2013 World Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his mix of experience and current form, Dominik Paris is one of Italy’s key hopes for a medal.