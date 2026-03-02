Hidden Role NBC Played in Bringing Tear-Jerking Milan Olympics Moment Come True

260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel *** 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s ice hockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260222CS068

Team USA ended a 46-year wait for Olympic gold, edging rivals Canada 2-1 in a gripping final. A triumph that belonged as much to the players and coaches as to someone who wasn’t there, yet whose spirit seemed ever-present. Johnny Gaudreau, who might have made his Olympic debut before his passing two years ago, was very much part of this victory in spirit.

In his absence, his family was in the stands for the high-voltage final. Their presence was no coincidence, as Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel, and USA Hockey played a key role in bringing the Gaudreaus to Milan.

Speaking to Front Office Sports (FOS), Roberts explained, “The humanity after the awful tragedy shown by our men’s Olympic hockey team was so incredibly thoughtful, and many of us didn’t know it was going to happen.”

“As soon as I read about it, I immediately called Gary to see if we could help by inviting the family to be there in person—and the beautiful moments that followed we will never forget—it’s what makes the heart and the emotion of the Olympics so special. We were grateful to play a small part.”

Roberts suggested the idea to Zenkel after he got to know that Team USA had planned to hang Gaudreau’s jersey in the locker room. The two then reached out to Dave Fischer of USA Hockey, who knew Johnny’s father, Guy Gaudreau.

Imago Hockey players of USA celebrate gold medal after the final match Switzerland vs USA at the 2025 IIHF Ice hockey, Eishockey World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft in Stockholm, Sweden, May 25, 2025. US hockey players pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning first men s ice hockey world title since 1933. CTKxPhoto/OndrejxDeml CTKPhotoF202505260202001 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCZExSVK CTKPhotoF202505260202001

When told about the invite, Johnny’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, said yes without any hesitation. The family soon set off for Milan and arrived in time to watch Team USA’s victories in both the semi-final and final.

Reflecting on the family’s trip to the Olympics, Meredith described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to honor Johnny’s memory.

“I’m so glad that we were invited. So glad I said yes. So glad I brought the kids. As I’m reflecting on all these videos now, this was all for them. I feel like I have two roles in life right now: Honoring John and giving my kids a special life. When those two things combine, that’s all that matters to me,” Meredith told FOS.

The family’s visit to the stadium for the final wasn’t only memorable because of Team USA’s victory, but also because of their special tribute to Johnny after the match.

Team USA’s heartfelt tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

As the final buzzer blew and Team USA defeated Canada, the players decide to skate around the ice while holding up Gaudreau’s No.13 jersey. They then decided to bring his children, three-year-old Noa and two-year-old Johnny Jr. to the ice. Matthew Tkachuk held Noa in his arms as they all posed with her father’s jersey in what was one of the most emotional moments of the night.

USA captain Auston Matthews opened up on the tribute to Gaudreau, saying “To be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there in the team photo, have his kids come out and be with us, we’re obviously thinking of him. Just felt like the impact that he’s had on so many guys in this room is special. He was with us in spirit the whole tournament.”

Team USA continued to honor Gaudreau as they flew back home. During their recent team celebration in Miami, they broke out a “Johnny Hockey” chant which is Gaudreau’s supposed nickname. Meredith commended the team for remembering his late husband after their huge achievement at the Olympics.

“Its unbelievable that they do this for us. They didn’t have to do any of that. How classy they are with it. They had just won the gold medal. And the first thing they did was think of John. To me, that meant the world. Because I was thinking of him the entire time. Obviously, I’m so happy for these guys, so proud of them. But it’s also the biggest reminder that I’m so upset that John wasn’t there to be a part of it,” Meredith said.

While Gaudreau may no longer be with us, the seven-time All-Star will always be remembered for his remarkable achievements in the sport. The love and support that he and his family receive even today is the biggest proof of that.