Hilary Knight and Team USA Prove America’s Craze Over Gold Medal Win is Alive

In a dramatic Olympic final, Team USA’s women’s hockey beat Canada in a comeback overtime victory. They claimed their third Olympic gold, coming in their fifth consecutive final. It was a classic comeback story against a team that has claimed five of the seven medals and was also the first for Team USA since PyeongChang in 2018. And now, USA Hockey has announced that another milestone has been hit.

For the first time in their history, USA Hockey has eclipsed 100,000 girls & women’s hockey players. The 100,000th player is 13-year-old Joanna Gilligan, playing in Utah Mammoth’s new all-girls program. This comes as no surprise, given the success that women’s hockey has had over the last few years. In the last decade alone, USA Hockey has seen registrations shoot through the roof thanks to the rise of professional women’s hockey.

That, combined with Team USA winning multiple gold medals in the last year at the U-18 World Championships, Olympic Games, and World Championships, has only added to that. It saw executive director of USA Hockey, Pat Kelleher, praise the program and the people behind it.

“It’s a great day for hockey in our country,” said Kelleher as per USA Hockey’s official website. “So many people have worked tirelessly in building opportunities for girls and women’s players in this country, and it seems appropriate we celebrate reaching 100,000 for the first time ever during Hockey Week Across America.”

He wasn’t the only one shouting praises as director of girls’ hockey at USA Hockey, Kristen Sagaert also had a lot to say. She pointed towards the fact that the milestone wouldn’t have happened without the countless volunteers, coaches and more. Sagaert believes that they helped grow the girls and women’s game to what it is today and more.

Not only that, the impact of the recent success of Team USA women’s hockey has only inspired the next generation and the organisation to work more.

Team USA’s Hilary Knight touches upon the new milestone

That comes on the back of Hilary Knight leading Team USA to an Olympic gold. In the process, she scored her 15th Olympic goal, the most ever by an American woman. It’s just another record Knight broke in her fifth and final Olympics, as she broke three by the end. That includes most goals (15), most points (33) and most Olympic appearances.

More than anything, Knight has become inspirational for the future generation and her latest gold medal only adds to that. She touched upon the medal in an interview, calling it a “whirlwind” week and then talked about USA Hockey’s latest achievement.

“To be able to share the gold medal with our respective communities has been outstanding and to top it off with the 100,000th girls and women’s registrant coming from Utah is pretty incredible,” Knight said as per USA Hockey. “What the Mammoth have been able to do to grow hockey in this state is reflective in this accomplishment.”

Considering that USA Hockey started with 28,000 players in 1998, the rise has been slow and steady. However, the introduction of professional women’s hockey, combined with Team USA’s success over the last two decades, has helped change the landscape.

Now, only time will tell what impact Knight and her gold-winning teams have had on the future of women’s hockey. What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below.