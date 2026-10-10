Attorney for ASU Hockey Player in Coma Raises Questions About Coach’s Actions

Matthew Mayich’s life changed on August 20, 2026, when the Arizona State University hockey player collapsed during an outdoor team workout and suffered exertional heat stroke. The Canadian defenseman was hospitalized with severe brain injuries and remains in a coma, while his family continues to hope for his recovery. Now, nearly seven weeks after the incident, the case has taken another turn, as Mayich’s family demands answers about the whereabouts of head coach Greg Powers’ original cell phone.

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In a report published on October 9, The Arizona Republic revealed that Phoenix attorney Leonard Aragon, who represents Mayich’s family, had raised concerns about Powers’ original phone. The family believes the device could contain work-related text messages, photographs, videos, and communications between coaching staff that may help investigators establish what happened before and after Mayich collapsed.

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Aragon wants Arizona State University to explain whether the phone was secured and what happened to its contents. In an October 3 letter to ASU General Counsel Lisa Loo, Aragon questioned why the phone had not been secured. The letter, obtained by The Arizona Republic, stated that Powers used the device for work purposes while on the field during the August 20 workout. Because Powers was present at and reportedly arranged the session, Aragon argued that preserving the phone and its contents was particularly important.

“The timing and circumstances raise serious concerns that relevant evidence has been destroyed,” Aragon wrote. He demanded information about who had possession of the device, where it was located, and whether it had been wiped, reset, traded in, or recycled. If the phone had been disposed of, he also wanted ASU to explain what steps had been taken to recover its data.

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The family understands that Powers replaced the phone after receiving death threats. Although Aragon condemned those threats, he questioned whether replacing the device was necessary. Powers was placed on paid administrative leave on September 30. “We don’t condone (death threats). It shouldn’t happen, and it’s wrong,” Aragon said. “The problem with that is you don’t replace your phone, you replace your phone number. And that doesn’t require that your phone be replaced.”

He added, “It’s a big problem if he replaced his phone and ASU didn’t secure it.” The attorney has also criticized the scope of the independent review commissioned by ASU and led by former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales. Aragon believes the investigation should establish what happened during the workout, rather than focus primarily on whether the university’s policies were adequate.

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“I don’t think ASU or Powers have done anything right. The only smart thing they did was hire (former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales for an independent investigation), but then they gave him the wrong mandate,” Aragon said. “They asked him the wrong question. They said, ‘Hey look at our policies, not what happened here.’”

Aragon added, “What did we do wrong? Why is there a kid fighting for his life in a hospital bed? They didn’t ask him that, and that’s a problem.” The dispute over the phone comes amid broader allegations about the workout.

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ASU hockey player’s collapse raises questions over heat safety and workout oversight

Mayich, a 21-year-old defenseman from Ontario, Canada, transferred to Arizona State University during the offseason and arrived in Arizona on August 12, 2026, just eight days before the incident. According to records reviewed by The Arizona Republic, he participated in three voluntary workouts before his collapse on August 20, spending a combined total of approximately 45 minutes exercising outdoors. His limited exposure to Arizona’s climate has raised questions about whether he had enough time to acclimatize to the heat before taking part in a more demanding session.

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The workout took place at Sun Angel Stadium in Tempe, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and continuing until around 8:30 a.m. Led by Tim Ziesel, a guest instructor and former Green Beret, the session included calisthenics, pushups, planks, running and other physically demanding exercises. Temperatures ranged from approximately 86 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit.

Seven players who attended the workout later challenged aspects of ASU’s initial account in a letter to university president Michael Crow. They alleged that water was used as a reward, players who struggled to keep up were denied breaks, and Mayich did not receive water despite showing signs of distress. They also claimed that other players displayed signs of physical distress during the session, raising concerns about whether staff recognized the risks as the workout continued.

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According to the players’ account, Mayich struggled during an earlier exercise that involved carrying a teammate and appeared to have difficulty remaining upright. The session continued, and near its conclusion, players were instructed to complete a running relay involving a medicine ball. Mayich struggled during the exercise, dropped the ball and fell to the ground.

ASU’s preliminary review also described Mayich stumbling and dropping the medicine ball before falling. Although he was initially responsive, his condition deteriorated. Questions have also been raised about the response after Mayich collapsed. The players alleged that staff used a hose and wet towels to cool him and disputed how Powers reportedly described the seriousness of the emergency.

According to their account, the coach characterized Mayich’s condition as mild heat stroke or heat exhaustion and suggested that he needed an IV. They called for an independent investigation and requested administrative leave for the coaching staff, asking to remain anonymous because they feared potential retaliation.

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The circumstances of the workout have also prompted scrutiny of how the session was organized and approved. The Arizona Republic reported that Ziesel had not completed ASU’s required vetting process or signed standard forms before leading the workout. The university’s review examined potential failures involving training-plan approval, outside-instructor requirements, heat-safety procedures and the response to the medical emergency.

As these investigations continue, Mayich’s family is seeking answers not only about the workout and the response to his collapse, but also about whether relevant evidence has been preserved.