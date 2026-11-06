CAS Clarifies Russia’s Reinstatement as France Withdraws From World Championship

Russia’s return to international ice hockey has become a growing point of disagreement among national federations following the CAS’s October 30 ruling. The court cleared the way for Russian teams to rejoin International Ice Hockey Federation competitions, but the decision has faced resistance from the governing body and several European countries over security and organizational concerns. France has also taken action, pulling its para ice hockey team out of the December World Championship in Mexico rather than face Russia. Amid the backlash, CAS has now stepped forward to explain the reasoning behind its decision.

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In a statement issued on November 5, CAS maintained that the IIHF had failed to provide sufficient grounds for continuing the exclusion. The court said, “CAS found that the IIHF did not present sufficient evidence to establish the legal requirements for the exclusion of Russia.” It also addressed concerns about security, competition arrangements, and the possibility of Russian athletes competing under neutral status.

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According to the court, these issues had not been properly supported during the proceedings, which formed the basis of its response to the criticism. CAS also explained why it did not address some of the wider concerns now being raised by hockey federations. Referring to the organizational consequences of Russia’s reinstatement and the possibility of introducing a neutral status for its teams, the court said these matters “were neither substantiated by sufficient evidence nor sought by the IIHF during the proceedings.”

It further mentioned that CAS cannot impose measures that have not been requested by the Parties. The court maintained that its role was to decide the legal dispute based on the arguments presented, rather than introduce additional conditions that neither side had requested. However, the IIHF has continued to disagree with the outcome, pointing to several practical problems that it believes have not been adequately considered.

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In a November 4 statement, the IIHF said it remained opposed to the CAS decision and was examining its implications for the affected championships. The governing body identified visa and entry requirements, security provisions, logistical constraints and changes to competition formats as major challenges. It also argued that the limited time available made the situation more difficult.

The IIHF said, “The global impact of the decision made by the CAS Panel and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated.” While confirming that it would respect the court’s authority and act in accordance with its ruling, the federation said the safety of players, officials and fans remained its priority. Meanwhile, opposition has moved beyond statements, with France becoming one of the first federations to take direct action.

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Then, on November 5, the French Ice Hockey Federation announced that it would withdraw its national para-hockey team from the World Championship Group C, scheduled to take place in Mexico from December 8 to 13, 2026. France was due to face Russia on December 10, but its executive board unanimously decided not to send the team following the CAS ruling.

In its official statement, the federation expressed “its regrets and concerns regarding the sporting and organizational consequences of this decision.” It argued that the ruling did not sufficiently consider the difficulties of organizing international competitions or the positions of other participating countries. Explaining its decision, the FFHG said, “under the current circumstances, the conditions are not in place to guarantee the smooth running of this competition.”

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The French federation also acknowledged the impact of the withdrawal on its players and coaching staff, who had spent considerable time preparing for the championship. However, its concerns extend beyond the December event.

It also raised concerns about the French women’s team’s participation in the Elite World Championship in November 2027. Although France’s current IIHF schedule does not include a match against Russia, the federation fears that the wider consequences of the reinstatement could affect its involvement in future competitions. Interestingly, France is not alone in opposing Russia’s return.

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European Hockey Federations push back against Russia’s return

Six other European countries have joined the growing opposition to Russia’s return to international ice hockey. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and the Czech Republic have announced that their national teams will refuse to play against Russia at the 2027 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. Their concerns range from player safety and possible security risks to the wider implications of allowing Russia back into international hockey.

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Finland was the first to announce its position on November 2. Its ice hockey federation said the national team would not play against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine continues. It also called on other national federations to take the same stand. Sweden followed on November 3. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association confirmed that its national team would refuse to face Russia in upcoming world championship tournaments.

Norway also ruled out facing Russia at the 2027 Men’s World Championship. The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association pointed to concerns about the safety of players, coaching staff, and their families, warning of possible security risks. Denmark joined the opposition as well. Danish Ice Hockey Union chairman Henrik Bach Nielsen told local media that playing against Russia under the current circumstances could threaten the integrity of the sport and lead to serious disruptions.

Latvia maintained its existing position that its national teams would not compete against Russia or Belarus. The Czech Republic also joined the refusal after initially indicating that it would wait for a board meeting. Its federation additionally announced plans to consult the government over whether Russian players could be denied entry for the Women’s U18 World Championship scheduled for January 2027.

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The opposition is not limited to these six countries. Austria is also considering joining the boycott, while Germany has raised concerns about the security, political and financial consequences of hosting the 2027 Men’s World Championship if Russia participates. Canada has also taken a firm position, with Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring on November 3 that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be allowed to compete at the 2027 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

With CAS standing by its legal decision and national federations raising objections over Russia’s participation, the dispute is now creating uncertainty around several upcoming championships.