Horse Race Turns Scary as Stallion Runs Into Audience in Bizarre Clip

A loose horse. Spectators in its path. And just like that, history repeated itself. Back in 2011, during the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase in Australia, a loose racehorse jumped a fence at the edge of the course and landed in an area where spectators were standing. Around seven people were injured, including a child who suffered a broken collarbone. Now, 15 years later, a similar incident has emerged from the 2026 Soma Nomaoi Festival in Japan.

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On May 24, in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, a clip of the armored horse race at the Soma Nomaoi Festival went viral online. The video shows a tense moment during the Kacchu Keiba, the main race where riders in full samurai armor race across a dirt track at high speed. According to user @skstkoichi, the footage showed a horse losing control during one of the heats, drifting off its line, and moving dangerously close to the spectator side.

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The situation quickly turned chaotic. The rider who tried to pull the horse back and a security guard stationed near the track exit were both caught in the moment and thrown off balance. Soon after, the video went viral, with viewers expressing concern. One fan even commented:

“Is the security guard who got hit by the horse okay?”

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However, the situation did not escalate further. As emergency passageways had already been kept open for incidents like this, officials were able to secure the horse shortly after it bolted. According to Japanese media, six people have been injured so far.

That risk sits behind every race at Soma Nomaoi, especially the Kacchu Keiba, as it is one of the most intense parts of the Soma Nomaoi Festival. Riders wear traditional samurai armor and race in groups, flags in hand, while the sound of hooves and metal fills the air. That sense of history is what keeps Soma Nomaoi alive till now!

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It is a living tradition passed down through families for generations. Many riders come from samurai lineages, train horses for months just for this event. Also, this event has gained a deeper significance since 2011, after the earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster had a tremendous impact on the area. But the festival was continued as a symbol of continuity.

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But horse events, whether traditional or modern racing, have also seen moments where control is lost, and situations turn dangerous.

Loose horse incidents at Churchill Downs

In 2016, at Churchill Downs, a loose horse named Dream Seeker caused a serious accident. The 7-year-old horse broke free and ran at high speed toward the six-furlong gap area where three men were working near a partition. It struck the barrier and then crashed into them before they could move out of the way. Owner Rob Pearson suffered severe injuries, including a broken sternum, six fractured ribs, and a collapsed lung.

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Trainer Scooter Dickey also got hurt with a fractured rib. Bob DeSensi, a former trainer working as a gap attendant, was injured as well. He needed surgery and stayed in the hospital for several days. The horse also got injured and required around 200 stitches for a deep cut on its leg. The incident took place in a working area near the track, not inside the main spectator stands. But this wasn’t the only time.

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In 2024, at Pardubice Racecourse in the Czech Republic, a horse lost its rider during a race and ran off course toward the area near the spectator stands. It crossed several barriers and reached a zone close to the crowd, causing panic as people quickly moved away.

Four people were injured, including a child. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. One woman and the child were taken to the hospital, while others were treated at the scene or went for further medical care on their own. Officials called it an unusual and unfortunate incident and said they were reviewing whether spectators were standing in a restricted area. In the end, these moments show the same pattern.