Horrific Crash at Milan Winter Olympics Leads Speed Skater to Emergency Care

The Milano Ice Skating Arena fell silent following an unthinkable scenario. During the quarterfinal of the women’s 1500m short track speed skating at the Milan Winter Olympics, Poland’s Kamila Sellier became the victim of one of the sport’s most grueling nightmares, as she almost lost an eye. And immediately, with concerns emerging, one of her compatriots has provided a crucial update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Collin Rugg reported that as Sellier was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency evaluation, Konrad Niedźwiedzki, press attaché for the Polish speed skating team and a 2014 Olympian himself, emerged with an update on her condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kamila was conscious. She gave a thumbs up as she left the ice rink, so she’s conscious. She has a cut on her cheek, which was stitched up immediately. From what I saw, most likely her eyelid is also cut, half of it. There is considerable swelling, so it’s hard to say at this point what else happened inside,” he said.

He further confirmed that the speed skater has been taken into extensive care, stating, “I hope these are only superficial wounds, but we have to wait for the test results from the hospital, where she has now been taken by the head of the medical mission, Dr. Hubert Krzysztawiak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what really took place that caused such chaos at the Milan Winter Olympics?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Six laps were remaining in the sixth quarterfinal of the women’s 1500m short track. American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold attempted an inside pass that was later deemed illegal due to a lane change that was performed late and too close, which then sent not only Sellier but also Italy’s Arianna Fontana and the U.S. speed skater herself tumbling on the ice.

During this chaos, Santos-Griswold’s skate blade caught Sellier directly in the face, slicing above her left eye and leaving a trail of blood on the ice, with the entire Milano Ice Skating Arena going numb and worried for the Polish star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, medical staff rushed to the fallen skater with a large white sheet to shield her from the concerned crowd. However, even if she was immobilized on the ice, Sellier managed to give a thumbs-up, which brought a small sense of relief for the audience.

Her teammates were shaken by this incident. “My thoughts are with her. I can’t think of anything else,” Natalia Maliszewska said. Similarly, Gabriela Topolska shared her thoughts, stating, “These aren’t common accidents, but they do happen. Kamila already has one of them, from a skate on her face. Kamila has a cut in her skin, with stitches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the finale at the Milano Ice Skating Arena was a spectacle to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fantastic podium followed by the brutal crash at the Milan Winter Olympics

The women’s 1500m short track speed skating final at the Milan Cortina Olympics delivered a dramatic and emotional podium finish. Dutch athlete Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong captured her first career Olympic gold medal in the event, clocking 1 minute, 54.9 seconds and barely edging out Norway’s Ragne Wiklund by a mere 0.06 seconds.

“That’s the feeling that you love the most. That’s the feeling when you skate in (the Netherlands). … I am so happy that so many people came to cheer us to the finish line. It was so loud. And it feels so good. It was really close but it was enough — and that’s what’s important,” the Dutchwoman said, pointing out the close finish, as well as the overwhelming support she received from the fans of her nation.

And her Norwegian rival had nothing but respect for her speed skating rival. “She has been performing so, so well for so many years. She knows what she’s doing,” Wiklund said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Valerie Maltais captured the bronze with a time of 1:54.40. However, for American Brittany Bowe, she missed out on a medal by just 0.30 seconds.

It was an eventful day for the audience at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, and they eagerly await positive updates on the injured skater.