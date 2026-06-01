America Comes Together to Save Horses Allegedly Stabbed by Teen Girl

A Las Vegas barrel racing competition incident in which a teenage girl allegedly attacked three horses with a knife raised alarms about animal safety. What followed, though, has shown a different side to the community. Within hours, they showed just how close-knit they were as America came together to help mend the animals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That was thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by Peyton Krahenbuhl to help support Keira Weisbart and Arielle Phillips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hailey and Peyton Krahenbuhl are coming together to support Keira and Arielle during an incredibly difficult time after their horses were brutally attacked at South Point,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“These horses are more than just animals. They are partners, family, and a huge part of their lives. What happened was heartbreaking and completely undeserved, and now they need care, treatment, and support to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are asking for any help possible to cover veterinary bills and give these horses the best chance at healing. Every donation, no matter the size, means the world and brings them one step closer to recovery. All Donations will be divided equally between Keira and Arielle.”

Their pleas worked, as the community has come together superbly. So much so that in less than a day since the page went live, it has already reached 79% of its $24k target. That is thanks to 189 donors at the time of writing, with many giving well over $500 to the cause. This comes after Weisbart and Phillips’ horses suffered stab injuries, as per a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident reportedly occurred while they were competing at the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Professional’s Choice Vegas Super Show. Phillips, in particular, posted on Facebook detailing the incident. In it, she claimed that the accused, prior to the incident, had stalked her and her horse. The barrel racer went on to reveal that the accused did so via Instagram before meeting her in Las Vegas.

The incident allegedly took place just after the meeting, with Phillips’ mare, Detail, left bleeding in her stall. After a vet examined her, they confirmed that the horse had suffered six stab wounds. Unfortunately, Phillips’ mare wasn’t the only one.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a comment on a Facebook post showing support, Peyton Krahenbuhl revealed that her sister Hailey’s horses also suffered a similar fate. As per her comment, “4 horses were stabbed, 2 of them being my sisters. All are in recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arielle Phillips (@ariellephillips_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This comes after reports indicated that four horses had been injured at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. That was the same location where the NBHA competition was taking place, and the authorities began conducting their investigation. That’s when they discovered that several horses had been injured with a sharp object, which police believed to be a knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox 9 News later reported that authorities arrested a teenage racer from the competition in connection with the case. However, no name or any other details have been released. The NBHA released an official statement in the hours after the incident, confirming the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also wrote, “The situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the National Barrel Horse Association, the South Point Hotel and Casino security, Metro Police, and all appropriate parties. The individual involved has been removed and placed in the care of authorities, and there is no ongoing threat of any kind.”

As per posts from all three racers, all three horses have received treatment and are on the road to recovery. While this does mark an unfathomable incident and one that has shocked the industry, it’s not the first time someone has attacked horses.

Several horses attacked by competitors in 2025

While 2026 has seen the horse racing community grapple with an unfathomable incident, 2025 also saw something similar in India. As per reports, the Royal Western India Turf Club saw five racecourse horses attacked in September 2025. The horses all belonged to different owners but were regular competitors on the racecourse and among the favorites in most races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only that, owners stabled the horses at the racecourse, and injuries kept surfacing every few days. For the trainers, it left no doubt that the five horses were targets, leading to a police investigation. That’s when authorities discovered that someone kept attacking the horses over the course of six weeks.

A trainer in charge of the racecourse, Hormals Jamshed Antia, revealed that the horses were hit on their front knees. However, it only caused severe swelling, not fractures. The investigation eventually pointed to three suspects, and reports indicated that the police arrested all three men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, this was only one of a few major incidents, with the second taking place in the United Kingdom. Two horses died after two arson attacks on rural stables in October 2025.

The fires took place at neighbouring properties in Iverley, and despite the attempts of the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the two horses unfortunately passed away. A police investigation is underway, although authorities have released no details. A similar incident occurred in August 2025, mirroring the Las Vegas event, when officials found eight horses stabbed.

That took place at a horse boarding farm in Welland, Canada. Unfortunately, one of the horses passed away, while one had to be rushed for emergency care. The staff gave on-site treatment to the other six horses, although police could offer no further information as they are still investigating.

The attacks in India, the UK and Canada left their marks on the industry without ever sparking the response Las Vegas did. Sometimes it takes the right community, at the right moment, to remind you that people still show up.