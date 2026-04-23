Cursed Horse Trainer Set on Breaking 143-Year-Old Drought at Kentucky Derby

It’s tough breaking a curse. Just ask the Boston Red Sox, the Socceroos, Racing Club de Avellaneda, Mario Andretti and a catalogue of others just how tough it is. And unfortunately, when it comes to sports, there is a litany of stories about curses. But Chad Brown is not just hoping to break a curse; he’s also hoping to end a drought at the same time, going into his 10th Kentucky Derby.

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A five-time Eclipse Award-winning Outstanding Trainer, Brown is an American racehorse trainer and a rather good one. After all, he has won two Preakness Stakes victories and multiple Breeders’ Cups in his career. But the one thing he has never won is the Kentucky Derby.

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“When they say stuff hasn’t been done in so long, sooner or later, it will be done,” Brown told Horse Racing Nation. “Why not it be this horse, and why not it be our team?”

Not for a lack of trying, as Brown has had a horse in the race nine times, losing all nine. His debut started off well, finishing fourth, but after that, he didn’t quite hit the same heights. Inconsistent would be the perfect word, as Brown finished 5th in 2017, 2nd in 2018, and 3rd in 2022. But he also registered 20th and 11th with two horses in 2016, 9th in 2021, and 13th in 2024.

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Now, however, he’s hoping to change that with undefeated Grade 2 Louisiana Derby winner Emerging Market. But the three-year-old colt has its own problems. Because if he does win the race, the colt will become the first horse in 143 years to win the Derby in his third start. Yet, fate seems to be on Brown’s side as Emerging Markets have a historic horse racing legacy.

His father, Candy Ride, went unbeaten in his six starts across turf and dirt, while his mother, Wild Empress, is equally impressive. She’s the daughter of Empire Maker, who sired 12 Grade 1 winners. That includes Acoma, Royal Delta, Icon Project, and several others. To make things even better, Emerging Markets’ family line includes some superstars.

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1990 Kentucky Derby winner Unbridled is his great-grandfather, while British Champion El Gran Senor and 1964 Kentucky Derby winner Northern Dancer are also part of it. It all points to a rather impressive lineage for the young colt, and he has replicated that since his debut. The colt has gelled superbly with jockey Flavien Prat and, more importantly, has won

He has won both of his races so far, including the Tampa Bay Downs and then the Louisiana Derby as the 2-1 favorite. But he enters the Kentucky Derby with 20-1 odds, well behind favourite Renegade (9-2). Yet, he would have made his debut earlier had it not been for a series of setbacks, including illness.

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“I had a bunch of it last year, unfortunately,” Brown revealed, admitting that Emerging Market struggled with pneumonia. “If you catch the wrong virus, they’re herd animals, so it spreads. I had a handful of them turn into pneumonia. It was a rough year for my 2-year-olds last year.”

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However, despite that rough year, Brown recently clocked his 3000th career win when Zulu Kingdom won the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland. It marked a special moment in history for the trainer, although he’ll be hoping to overcome his Derby drought. Yet, while Brown has his focus on other races, he is also withdrawing Iron Honor from the Derby.

Brown withdraws Iron Honor from Derby in favor of Preakness

That is despite the fact that the American horse racing trainer was one of only three trainers with multiple starters. Brown had four going into the Kentucky Derby with Iron Honor, Paladin, Ottinho, and Emerging Market qualifying. However, Paladin has withdrawn due to injury, while both Ottinho and Iron Honor have bypassed the Derby.

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Iron Honor was 16th on the ‘Road To The Kentucky Derby’ Leaderboard, and Brown is looking to bypass the Kentucky Derby for the Preakness Stakes. The American confirmed that decision but did say he’ll only make the final decision ahead of the Derby.

“He’s going to go to the Preakness,” Brown said as per the Thoroughbred Daily News. “The only thing is if something weird changes with the [Derby] field, a bunch of defections or something crazy, then I’ll take a look at it. I’m going to work him in New York Saturday. I can get him down here in time if I need to. But right now, I’d rather go to the Preakness with the horse.”

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However, the chances of Iron Honor racing at the 151st Kentucky Derby are low, especially after his performance in the GII Wood Memorial Stakes. There, the colt placed seventh and was thoroughly beaten, finishing four and a quarter lengths behind the winner. Brown wasn’t pleased with the result and admitted that he wants to rest him to focus on the Preakness.

“I like the six weeks’ rest for him,” Brown explained. “He’s coming off a disappointing finish and a tough, tough trip. But also, there’s a few changes I want to make with that horse. I’m going to take the blinkers off him.

“He’s starting to get a little aggressive in them. Once he got hit in the first turn of that race, the jockey, Manny Franco, told me he tried to pull and half run off down the backside. He was fighting with him, kind of wore him out. Not the prep you need to run in the Kentucky Derby, that’s for sure.”

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With Emerging Market carrying both momentum and a daunting slice of history, Chad Brown’s long wait could finally face its defining moment. And with Iron Honor redirected toward the Preakness, all eyes now fall on whether Brown can end his Derby drought in emphatic fashion.