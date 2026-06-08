Golden Tempo Repeats Kentucky Derby Magic at Belmont Stakes, But Many Reject Legendary Horse Comparison

In the 1973 Belmont Stakes, Secretariat ran a race people still talk about! Then, Secretariat’s lead over the other horses became so large that TV cameras struggled to keep him in the same frame as the others. “You couldn’t find the other horses with two pairs of binoculars,” as columnist Charlie Hatton said at the time. In fact, his record of 2:24.00 still stands. However, we are seeing a new hope rise.

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Fifty-three years later, Golden Tempo’s comeback win at Golden Gate is now bringing the same disbelief. However, fans have been quick to dismiss any parallels with Secretariat.

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The discussion began on June 6 when Vince Langman wrote on X: “Is Golden Tempo the greatest racehorse since Secretariat?”

Under jockey Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo sprinted to a 2:03.49 finish to claim his second major Grade 1 win of the season on June 6 in the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes. He had already picked up a lot of attention after winning the Kentucky Derby on May 2. He returned five weeks later to complete a Derby-Belmont double after skipping the Preakness Stakes.

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With that result, Golden Tempo finished 2 for 2 in Triple Crown races this season, both coming through strong late runs. So far in 2026, his season has been consistent and strong. He has started five times, winning three races, finishing second twice, and earning $4,600,000. Looking at his overall career so far, the numbers also show a promising start. He has made six starts, won four, finished second twice, and earned $4,633,000 in total prize money.

But these wins are expected from him. After all, Golden Tempo is related to Secretariat through his maternal bloodline, with Secretariat appearing five generations back.

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The line runs through Weekend Surprise, A.P. Indy, Bernardini, and Carrumba, who is Golden Tempo’s dam. On his sire side, Golden Tempo is by Curlin, a top-class champion who won the Preakness Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Classic. With strong bloodlines on both sides, his finishing speed appears well supported by his pedigree.

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Yet, Secretariat’s career remains on a different level in terms of legacy and dominance. He finished with 21 starts, 16 wins, 3 seconds, and earnings of $1,316,808. But more than the numbers, it is the way he won that still defines him today. And that’s what is irking fans, as many believe the comparison is premature.

Undoubtedly, Secretariat is still seen as one of the greatest racehorses in history because of his 1973 Triple Crown sweep, where he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. His Belmont win stands out the most. He finished 31 lengths ahead of the field, the biggest margin ever in a Triple Crown race, and ran 2:24.00, a time that still hasn’t been beaten.

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But what makes his run even more beautiful is that he didn’t just win once or twice. He dominated all three races in the same season, including a 1:59.40 Kentucky Derby, and followed it with equally strong performances in the Preakness with 1:53 and Belmont.

He also finished his career with major honors, including Horse of the Year in both 1972 and 1973. But at the same time, the Triple Crown itself is also known for its demanding schedule. In 1973, the gaps were tight, with 14 days between the Derby and Preakness, and 21 days between the Preakness and Belmont. But still he did it.

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Golden Tempo’s case, however, is different.

After winning the Kentucky Derby, he skipped the Preakness Stakes as his team chose rest and recovery instead. The decision was influenced by the short two-week gap between the Derby and Preakness, which many modern trainers see as too demanding for a horse after a major Grade 1 race.

Imago Sculptor of famous Secretariat Horse in horse country outside of Lexington, Kentucky. copyrightxjoexsohmx2022,xxallxrightsxreserved 929_09_VOAHD-81-363

Another fan added, “MAGAinPotomac @MAGAinMDs6th 47m Great horse yes, but not in the elite Secretariat league. Compare their Kentucky Derby winning times Secretariat ran 1:59.40; Golden Tempo ran 2:02.27. (At Belmont, Secretariat ran 1.5 miles vs Tempo’s 1.25 miles.)Golden Tempo does not make the top 5 KY Derby speedsters!”

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That’s also connected to some existing race records, which continue to point to Secretariat’s special status in history. His time at the Kentucky Derby remains No. 1 on the fastest winning times list at 1:59.40, with Monarchos second at 1:59.97, Northern Dancer at 2:00.00, Spend A Buck at 2:00.20, and Decidedly third at 2:00.40. Based on those statistics, Golden Tempo’s Derby time does not seem to be one of the fastest winning times.

In modern discussions, horses like American Pharoah and Justify are often used as reference points because they completed the Triple Crown in the recent era. American Pharoah ended a 37-year gap without a Triple Crown winner in 2015, and Justify followed in 2018.

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One more fan added, “No. That Belmont wasn’t even a mile and a half. He’s a great horse, but has yet to reach Secretariat level.” While another added, “I think Secretariat won by 11 lengths.” One more said, “No, although coming from last it was a good finish. The Belmont has not been a mile and a half for a few years due to Saratoga track configuration and in all 3 races no one has ever broken Secretariat’ s record. He also went faster every quarter in the Derby.”

Secretariat ran the Kentucky Derby at 1 1/4 miles, the Preakness at 1 3/16 miles, and the Belmont Stakes at the full classic distance of 1 1/2 miles. That Belmont distance is where his most famous record came from. But in 2026, Golden Tempo’s, by contrast, is being discussed in a different setup. He ran at 1 1/4 miles in the Derby, and the Belmont in 2026 is also set at 1 1/4 miles due to the temporary Saratoga configuration. That is where the comparison splits.

Secretariat’s legacy is built on sweeping all three races at different distances, including the longer 1 1/2 mile Belmont, not just a single surface. That difference matters when people talk about “levels,” because stamina over 12 furlongs was a main part of his record.

Even Golden Tempo’s trainer, Cherie DeVaux, has pointed to that difference. She has said he “relishes a mile and a quarter,” and also noted he has handled 3/16 miles well. But she also made it clear that stretching beyond that brings a different challenge, saying he would need “a jump forward” to handle the extra distance and stamina demand.

Modern names like Seattle Slew, Affirmed, American Pharoah, Justify, Spectacular Bid, Cigar, Sunday Silence, Easy Goer, Forego, John Henry, and others are all top-class champions. But since 1973, none have produced a Belmont performance with a 31-length margin at the classic distance or a Triple Crown run with that same level of separation.

Secretariat’s earlier races also reinforce the pattern. He won the Marlboro Cup in world record time against older horses and finished his career with a dominant turf victory in Canada.

He also stood out physically. His heart was estimated at around 21-22 pounds, more than double the average, and his long stride and strong hindquarters helped him maintain speed deep into races instead of fading late. So when fans say comparisons to Secretariat feel uncomfortable, it is usually because they are not looking at a single race or a single win, but the whole legacy.