Jockey Banned After Disturbing Whip Incident Involving Hitting Horse

A racehorse still in the stalls should not be part of any controversy, but that is exactly where another whip case has now begun. A review of footage revealed a startling incident as a jockey who was celebrating a runner-up finish, found himself under scrutiny after a whip incident in the York stalls.

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On 14 May at York, Kildare-based jockey Diego Lima was handed a two-day suspension. This came after stewards reviewed footage from the Sky Bet EBF Stallions Novice Stakes for two-year-olds. Officials found that while Ranting Duke was still inside the starting stalls, the jockey struck the horse on the head with his whip twice. That alone was ruled as improper riding and led to immediate action.

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During the race itself, officials also raised concerns over Lima’s whip use, with some reports suggesting he struck the horse around 13 times in total. Under Flat racing rules, jockeys can use the whip a maximum of six times during a race. Exceeding that limit can bring fines, suspensions, or even disqualification.

Racing TV commentator Tom Stanley strongly criticized the ride as the footage was replayed on air. “It is completely unacceptable,” he said. “I have lost count of how many times he has hit the horse. He is going to get thrown out.”

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Despite the controversy, Ranting Duke, a 50-1 outsider, still ran well and finished second. Persian Spring beat him by about a length, while Clash Of Hearts finished third. But what happened at the start quickly overshadowed the result.

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The British Horseracing Authority stewards interviewed Lima and showed him footage of the incident before handing him a two-day ban. The stewards have also sent the case to the whip review committee, which will now examine Lima’s whip use during the race and decide if further action is necessary.

For now, the horse keeps its second-place finish because officials have not confirmed any disqualification. But if the whip review panel decides Lima seriously breached the rules during the race, further punishment could still follow.

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Former jockey and pundit Martin Dwyer also questioned the actions in the stalls. “He is loaded into the stalls, the horse is perfectly standing still, and he just hits him over the head with the thick end of his whip,” Dwyer said. “The first time he did it, the horse looked confused and shook his head. The second time the stalls open, and he is very quick into stride. It is a bizarre thing to do.” His comments only added more attention to the growing debate around whip use in racing.

Another high-profile whip case emerges

The controversy began during the Debenhams Handicap Hurdle at the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse. McCain-Mitchell rode Melon to finish second behind Laafi, ridden by Patrick O’Brien. But after the race, officials reviewed Patrick O’Brien’s ride and found he had used his whip 11 times. Because British rules state that going four or more strikes above the limit leads to automatic disqualification. Hence, Laafi lost the race, and O’Brien received a 28-day ban.

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That decision promoted Toby McCain-Mitchell and his horse Melon into first place. But the story took another turn when officials reviewed McCain-Mitchell’s own ride. And they found he had also broken whip rules by using the whip nine times. On its own, that level of breach was not enough to disqualify the horse. However, it also resulted in a much more severe punishment as it was his fourth offence in six months.

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The BHA subsequently gave McCain-Mitchell a 32-day ban, but nine of those days were suspended for six months or 150 rides, whichever was first. He was also advised to receive further “whip” training. Cases like these are now becoming increasingly common in British racing.

The British Horseracing Authority has recently been proactively tracking whip usage throughout the sport, with the number of times it has been breached rising from 135 on 20,586 rides between Jan 1 and April 12, 2026, just this year.