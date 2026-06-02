Jockey Suffers Induced Coma After Tragic Horse Racing Incident

Kristy Bennett is in an induced coma after a fall at the Gold Coast trials. The general manager of the Queensland Jockeys’ Association, Glen Prentice, shed details on the incident.

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“My understanding is that after the post, Kristy was dislodged from a horse, which also went down,” Prentice said on June 2, 2026, as per The West Australian.

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“She was always breathing, but was unconscious and a high-care ambulance attended to her on the course. She was then moved to Southport University hospital and is in an induced coma and, in the past few hours, been taken in for surgery to assist with the brain bleed.”

The Australian Jockeys Association also released a statement, saying, “Former WA jockey Kristy Bennett, now riding in QLD, has had a fall at Gold Coast trials. As soon as we hear more, we will let everyone know updated details. Thoughts and prayers are with Kristy.”

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This devastating news comes just weeks after the 29-year-old shifted to the Gold Coast in search of new opportunities. Bennett made her debut as a jockey in 2018 and got off to a flying start, landing her first winner while riding Chinetti, trained by Paul Jordan, at Belmont Park. She then won her maiden Group race steer on Media Baron and another big win with Patristic in January 2020.

Bennett moved to Queensland recently, riding trackwork for Tony Gollan alongside a few other stables in the area. She rode her first race at Emerald in May.

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“It was a nice track to ride at and everyone was really friendly, all the girls in the room helped me out,” Bennett said of her experience, as per The West Australian. “And, they were all very welcoming. I’ve still got more to learn but just by going the other direction, that got me excited.

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“I can’t wait to really get the knack for going this direction and find my groove. I’m happy to go anywhere to pick up rides. I know I might have to work my way up.” That was before she rode at Gladstone, where she made the podium in one of her four races.

The accident makes the timing especially cruel, given that Bennett had only recently begun settling into life in Queensland.

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Kristy Bennett on why she moved to Queensland

Bennett had ridden in nearly 3000 races, most outside Queensland, including a treble win on Perth Cup day, which she considers her career highlight. Not just that, the 29-year-old also raced a handful of Group and Listed events in her career. That was all before making the move over to Queensland, with Bennett winning just over 180 races.

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Yet despite that, she felt something was lacking. The Australian jockey was struggling for momentum and felt off, as per her own admission. That led her to seek a new opportunity, which opened the door to moving to Queensland.

“I just got to the point of my life where I wanted to experience something new and have a new challenge,” Bennett said, as per The West Australian.

“I did enjoy Perth and I was still getting opportunities. But, I just needed something to challenge myself more. I’m really into my fitness. I love the gym and I love that sort of lifestyle.”

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However, her races so far have been slightly off the beaten path at Emerald and Gladstone. Yet, that hasn’t bothered Bennett. That’s because she knows that she’ll likely have to put in the work to get to the bigger racecourses.

“Obviously, I’d love to ride at tracks closer to where I am based, the metropolitan and provincial tracks, and get opportunities there. But, I’m happy to work to get to that point. I do back myself. I feel like I can ride, I just need to get the opportunities,” Bennett added.