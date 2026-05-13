Kentucky Derby Horse Faces Knee Fracture Surgery to End Horse Racing Season

Fifty-seven. That is the exclusive number of horses that have crossed oceans and borders to qualify for the Kentucky Derby after debuting on foreign tracks. Two of those managed to win the Derby, but neither happened to be Japanese-trained horses. That was all set to change in the 2026 Derby as Danon Bourbon took the lead early on. In the end, fate had other ideas, and it seems that the race hurt the colt, as he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee fracture.

It was initially reported by Netkeiba, a renowned Japanese horse racing media outlet. However, Kate Hunter, Churchill Downs’ Asia representative, has since confirmed the news.

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“The only horse on the pace to stay there till the end,” Hunter wrote on X. “Poor Danon Bourbon came out of the Derby with a chipped knee. He will undergo surgery at the Shadai Clinic and take the rest of the year off to heal. I can’t wait to see this beast again. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

According to Netkeiba, the injury was only discovered after Danon Bourbon returned to Japan. The colt flew back after the Kentucky Derby, where he finished a remarkable fifth place. Upon landing in the country, he underwent extensive examinations by the veterinarians.

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The three-year-old colt will now undergo surgery to remove the bone fragments at the Shadai Clinic in Hokkaido. However, that will take place only after Danon Bourbon completes the mandatory quarantine after an international trip. The injury will likely rule him out for the remainder of the season, as Hunter confirmed, which will be a major blow.

Not just for his owners, Danox Co, or his trainer, but for fans of Japanese horse racing as well. After all, Danon Bourbon was poised for great things this year. The three-year-old had become a star in Japanese horse racing circles after his performance at the Kentucky Derby.

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However, he held on to finish in the money, taking home $150,000. Many within the Japanese racing community are unhappy with the lukewarm performances of Danon. That is especially true after the injury, as reports from Japan indicate that the colt’s recovery timeline is far from ideal.

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Danon Bourbon’s trainer reflects on the horse’s knee injury

While he may have had 20/1 odds going into the Kentucky Derby, a lot of hopes were pinned on Danon Bourbon. That wasn’t all that surprising given that the three-year-old had won all three of his previous races. However, all three races had taken place in Japan, making the 152nd running of the Derby his American debut.

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It’s why the race marked an impressive performance because even his jockey, Atsuya Nishimura, was making his debut. The 26-year-old had previously raced across Japan but had yet to make his mark in North America. Now, with the injury, concerns have grown stronger about Danon Bourbon’s future.

Danon Bourbon is widely regarded as one of the most internationally promising horses of his generation and was touted to win big this season. In light of that, Manabu Ikezoe, the colt’s trainer, has opened up on the surgery and more.

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“The fracture in his knee was discovered after the Kentucky Derby,” Ikezoe said, as per the Mirror. “After returning to Japan, he underwent further X-rays and completed quarantine at the Japan Racing School. He will now undergo surgery to remove bone fragments at the Shadai Clinic in Hokkaido in preparation for his return.

He added, “The timing of his return is undecided, as it depends on the results of the surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, but we believe he will focus on resting for the remainder of the year.”

For now, Japanese horse racing will have to wait a little longer for Danon Bourbon’s next chapter. But after what the colt showed at Churchill Downs, few doubt that he still has the talent to return stronger once the recovery is complete.