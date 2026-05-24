Kentucky Derby Winning Horse Golden Tempo’s Post-Racing Home Confirmed

Golden Tempo immortalized his racing legacy when he won the Kentucky Derby as a 23-1 outsider. Just days later, his owners made a decision that will see him join legendary horses at an iconic place when he hangs up his saddle.

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It has now been confirmed that once he retires, Golden Tempo will stand at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, where he will begin his next career as a breeding stallion.

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Bill Farish, the general manager of the farm, was overjoyed to welcome the heir of Curlin, as he sees the potential in Golden Tempo to continue Curlin’s legacy.

“We’d like to thank St. Elias Stable and Phipps Stable for entrusting Lane’s End with Golden Tempo’s stud career. Golden Tempo fits the classic profile that Lane’s End has long been associated with, and his pedigree has such a deep foundation of grade 1 winners and producers, in addition to being by a top sire,” he added.

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Bred by Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stables, Golden Tempo has grown step by step into one of the most reliable 3-year-olds of his crop. That rise is tied closely to his bloodlines. He is sired by Curlin, one of the most respected sires in modern racing, with multiple Grade 1 winners, and out of Carrumba, a graded stakes-winning mare sired by Bernardini out of the El Prado mare Castanet.

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Curlin’s 11 wins from 16 starts and $10.5M earnings underscore his dominance as sire. His dam traces to foundation mare Blitey, connecting him to champions like Heavenly Prize and Dancing Spree.

Breeder Daisy Phipps Pulito described him as, “Golden Tempo is the direct result of our family’s generations of foundational breeding. Partnering with St. Elias Stables culminated in a historic Kentucky Derby win, and that is gratifying on so many levels.”

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Lane’s End is synonymous with elite sires and foundation mares that have shaped the modern Thoroughbred. From A.P. Indy to Candy Ride, a perennial leading general sire known for producing top-tier racehorses, and City of Light, the farm’s legacy is unmatched.

With so much already confirmed about Golden Tempo’s future, the only piece still open is timing. No stud fee has been announced yet, and Lane’s End has not confirmed when his final race will be. Still, anticipation stays high as fans wait for his next appearance, where he is expected to show his talent once again on a bigger stage.

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After Kentucky Derby triumph, Golden Tempo prepares for his next big test

Golden Tempo won the 2026 Kentucky Derby under jockey Jose Ortiz even though he entered the race as a 23-1 outsider. He started at the back of the field and stayed there through the early stages, still well behind as the field rounded the final turn. But everything changed in the stretch when he began to move forward, picking off rivals one by one and climbing from deep in the pack into contention.

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In the final moments, he found another gear. Golden Tempo surged down the outside, overtaking Renegade and the rest of the field to win by a neck. Even before that breakthrough, he had already shown promise on the way up.

Golden Tempo broke his maiden at Fair Grounds, won the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes, and finished third in both the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes and Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, building his reputation step by step.

Golden Tempo’s next confirmed target is the Belmont Stakes. However, the wait for a Triple Crown goes on as Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness Stakes for recovery. Justify remains the last Triple Crown winner in horse racing after sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes in 2018.