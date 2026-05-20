PETA Puts Preakness Winner on Blast Over Horse Abuse Caught on Camera

The 2026 Preakness Stakes ended with Napoleon Solo crossing the finish line first at Laurel Park under jockey Paco Lopez. However, the victory was soon overshadowed by controversy off the track. He completed the 1 3/16-mile race in 1:58.69 to secure a clear win in the $2 million race. Shortly after, animal rights group PETA raised serious concerns after reviewing the race footage.

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On May 19, PETA said the ride may have involved a possible whip rule violation. The group pointed to moments where Lopez appeared to raise his riding crop above helmet level while striking the horse. They argued this could go against the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) safety rules that regulate whip use in racing.

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PETA circulated still images taken from the head-on race video, which they say show Lopez lifting the whip above his helmet. They cited HISA Rule 2280(c)(1), which states: “(c) A Jockey shall not: (1) raise the crop with the Jockey’s wrist above the Jockey’s helmet when using the crop.”

In an email to the media, PETA wrote: “PETA has reviewed video footage of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, and the images appear to show yet another serious rule violation by winning jockey Paco Lopez.” The group added that video stills suggest Lopez “raised his whip hand above his helmet three different times before striking the horse.”

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PETA also pointed to Lopez’s recent disciplinary record, saying: “This apparent violation comes just weeks after Lopez completed a six-month suspension for multiple whip violations.” They added that he has faced repeated sanctions in recent years and argued that the pattern raises concern about compliance with racing rules.

Imago Credit – Instagram/Paco Lopez

The organization further said: “Jockeys who repeatedly flout rules designed to protect horses have no place in racing.” PETA has asked officials to review the footage and consider whether stronger action is needed, including possible forfeiture of prize money and a racing ban.

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Following the complaint, the HISA confirmed the matter is under review. In an email statement, HISA said: “The Stewards at Laurel will review the race footage and all relevant facts to determine whether any action is warranted under HISA’s riding crop rules. We will defer to the stewards’ independent review and will not comment further while that review is ongoing.”

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Lopez’s attorney, Drew Mollica, responded briefly, saying: “We have no knowledge of any inquiry or any issues.” Maryland stewards are expected to review the race videos when they return to work on Thursday. For now, Napoleon Solo remains the official winner as the review process continues.

The recently concluded Kentucky Derby, too, had some violations as the HISA slapped Cristian Torres and Atsuya Nishimura for hitting violations. But this is not the first time Lopez has been linked to whip-related controversy.

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Paco Lopez’s 2025 season ends in suspension amid a long disciplinary record

40-year-old Lopez was the top jockey in horse racing in 2025, winning 300 times, but was suspended in September at Saratoga Race Course for a whip violation, and his season was ended in controversy. Authorities stated he lifted his whip higher than the top of his helmet, which also breached the conditions of his last conditional reinstatement from December 2024 at Parx Casino & Resort in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

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In 2024, Lopez faced criticism for striking a horse at Parx during a race finish. The incident was criticized as unsafe and a violation of standard racing practice. It also resulted in a formal agreement signed with HISA, placing him on probation with strict conditions and with a warning that he could be suspended again if he made similar mistakes in the future.

Before these recent events, Lopez had a lengthy disciplinary history from 2019 to 2023. He was suspended for 30 days in 2019 at Gulfstream Park for careless riding and 60 days in 2019 at Gulfstream Park for a second careless riding case. He even received a 30-day suspension later in 2023 for his decision to cease competing during the stretch at Parx Racing for “not persevering with the mount.”