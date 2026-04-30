$10.5 Million Risk Becomes Bob Baffert’s Way to Another Kentucky Derby Win

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has doubled his chances for a record seventh Kentucky Derby victory! After sending two 3-year-old colts, Litmus Test and Potente, into the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, many already see the 73-year-old as a strong contender for victory on May 2, 2026. However, attention is also shifting beyond this year. Fans are already looking ahead to his 2027 Kentucky Derby plans as well. Baffert is also linked to a $10.5 million colt, which could further strengthen his future Derby hopes.

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That 2-year-old colt named Zedan was purchased at a high-profile $10.5 million sale for 2-year-olds by Amr Zedan, one of Baffert’s prominent clients. It is a big gamble because the colt has not yet proven himself on the track. Still, Zedan has been placed under Baffert’s care, where every detail of his development will be tested.

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After all, Zedan is sired by Flightline, retired undefeated at 6-for-6, out of the Into Mischief mare Lucrezia. And Baffert is overseeing his development after all, the colt was bred in Kentucky, United States, by W.S. Farish. “He’s a specimen,” Baffert said. “A man among boys.”

Interestingly, Colt’s name, Zedan, came after a personal connection. When Baffert met Amr Zedan’s father, Fareed M. Zedan, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, and chose the name as a gesture of respect toward the family. But for now, the colt will be closely watched as he develops toward his racing debut, with long-term hopes already pointing toward the 2027 Kentucky Derby.

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Imago Syndication: The Courier-Journal Trainer Bob Baffert walks Justify around the barn at Belmont Park after the horse arrived at the track on Wednesday. June 6, 2018 636638984260805778 Justifyarrives03 Jpg Louisville KY, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxClevenger/CourierxJournalx 18168706

“He has all the ingredients to be a legitimate superstar,” said Tom Ryan, racing manager for SF Racing, another of Baffert’s major clients. For Baffert, this is nothing new. After all, he has won Kentucky Derbys with horses from all over the market.

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He has won with $85,000 horses like Silver Charm, $17,000 horses like Real Quiet, a $1 million late purchase in War Emblem, a homegrown Derby winner in American Pharoah, and Justify, a $500,000 purchase. As Baffert once said, “When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping”. Well, his choice looks good, but will he win the Kentucky Derby this year?

Bob Baffert rebuilds his Derby push with stronger contenders

Bob Baffert returned last year after a three-year ban and proved he is still in the big league. With his horses Citizen Bull and Rodriguez, injuries and misfortune prevented them from performing. Citizen Bull finished 15th in the Derby. Rodriguez also struggled with injuries as he missed major races. And Goal Oriented offered Baffert a good run with a fourth-place finish in the Preakness.

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This year, however, his position looks more promising. Potente stands out as his leading hope. The $2.4 million colt has been sharp from the start, remaining unbeaten in his first two starts and already landing a graded win in the San Felipe Stakes. In 2026 alone, he has made 3 starts with 2 wins, 1 second, earning $262,000 so far.

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Finally, Litmus Test has a chance too! He has more experience, with a varied but decent record of 2 wins, 2 seconds, and 2 thirds from 7 starts, earning $477,688. In 2026, he earned $127,500 from 2 starts, including a third-place finish. Interestingly, he is the son of the 2016 Kentucky Derby champion, Nyquist. Together, the two horses represent different sides of Baffert’s Derby strategy!