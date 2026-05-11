2026 Preakness Stakes Prize Money: Total Purse, Winner’s Earnings & Payout Breakdown

Calling the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby historic would be an understatement. Cherie DeVaux and Golden Tempo weren’t just underdogs; they were practically unknown names before the race. That all changed, and while the 2026 Derby winners won’t be a part of the 2026 Preakness Stakes, the stage has been set. A fascinating and unforgettable opening leg to the 2026 Triple Crown, and the hope is that the Preakness continues that trend.

Set to be held away from Pimlico Race Course for the first time, the atmosphere at Laurel Park will be electric. That’s especially as Golden Tempo’s absence has left the field wide open for someone else to take charge. Chad Brown will be hoping that Iron Honor will do exactly that, earning him his third Preakness Stakes crown. Or perhaps the undefeated Taj Mahal will make Brittany Russell the first woman horse trainer ever to win the Preakness Stakes.

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Only time will tell which horse, which trainer, and which jockey manages to walk away with the pride of winning the Preakness Stakes. That’s aside from the legacy and prestige it offers them, as well as the incredible prize money. But how much exactly is the question, right?

What Is the Total Prize Money for the Preakness Stakes 2026?

The total pool of prize money for the May 16th, 2026, Preakness Stakes is $2 million. Not quite as much as the Kentucky Derby, which was $5 million in total. In fact, Cherie DeVaux and Golden Tempo earned $3 million as the winners of the Derby, which showcases the difference. But for many horse trainers, even that $2 million pot represents a healthy chunk of change.

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The difference in the pay scale exists because, much like the Belmont Stakes, the Preakness has always been a far less competitive race than the Kentucky Derby. Other factors like viewership, betting, and sponsorship revenues all play a role in the reduced purse between the events.

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In the modern era, trainers tend to enter their best horses in the Kentucky Derby. So much so that most of the Derby winners don’t end up racing in the Preakness and sometimes even the Belmont.

That offers others a chance to succeed, even if the prize pot has only recently changed. From 1997 to 2013, the total prize money on offer remained $1 million. That is, with the exception of the 2011 race, when the prize pool increased to $1.5 million.

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The total prize pot, however, eventually increased to $1.5 million in 2014 before declining to $1,050,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that, it rose back up to $1.5 million, then to $1.650 million in 2023 before hitting the $2 million mark.

While it may not be much in comparison to the $5 million pot at the Derby, it’s a 1000 fold increase from what it was in 1873. Back then, the total prize pot for the top five was just $ 1,000. It remained at that figure for nearly fifty years, until it was increased in 1919 to $25,000. Nearly eight years later, it hit $1 million in 1997. And yet, every penny was fought for with blood, sweat, and tears, even if only the winner truly succeeds.

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How Much Does the 2026 Preakness Stakes Winner Earn? Full Payout Breakdown

From the $2 million purse on offer at the 2026 Preakness Stakes, the winner earns a little over 60% of the total pot. Thus, whoever crosses the line first will net $1.2 million, which has always been the case across all Triple Crown Races. The same applied to the Kentucky Derby, where Cherie DeVaux and Golden Tempo walked away with $3.1 million out of the $5 million purse.

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A shocker, right? But that’s the way horse racing works. It’s a closely contested race that takes place only over two minutes, but the winner is rewarded handsomely. They’ll walk away with $1.2 million, the runner-up will earn $400k, third place gets $220k, fourth place gets $120k, and the fifth place finisher gets $60k.

As for the other horses on the field in the running? They’ll walk away with nothing. It’s the way the sport has worked for years, although even that $1.2 million won’t go to the winning trainer. Instead, the owners take 80% of the prize money. They have, after all, spent their own money on buying the horse and paying for all its needs.

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But the trainer and jockey do take home 10% each, which means they’ll each get around $120k. Furthermore, both entities will have contracts that could net them additional bonuses, while jockeys have regular riding fees and more. For trainers, though, their focus will be on quantity and quality, especially at the Preakness Stakes.

Because much like the last ten editions of the race, the 2026 Preakness Stakes will have a total of $100k in bonus money for trainers. However, only trainers who run a minimum of five horses during the Preakness weekend are eligible for it. The weekend features fifteen races, out of which seven are graded, including the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

The bonus, however, is awarded on a points system. The trainer with the most points will get a bonus of $50k, the second gets $25k, the third gets $12k, and so on until the sixth place, who gets $2000. The points are awarded for finishing among the top five and for having starters in one of the stakes races. At the moment, the favourite to get that just happens to be Steve Asmussen. He earned the bonus in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

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But Cherie DeVaux did win the 2024 honor, becoming the first female trainer to do so. Now, with another wide-open Preakness field and $2 million on the line, the race offers more than just prestige. It offers trainers, jockeys, and owners the chance to turn one unforgettable weekend into a career-defining moment.