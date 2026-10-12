Teenage Rider’s Dreams Shattered After Tragic Crash Claims Her Elite-Level Horse

For Tinks Walker, 17, Benny was more than a talented eventing horse. He was the partner who gave her confidence to dream of representing Great Britain. Then, one morning on a quiet country lane, a collision took him away and left the teenager struggling to imagine life without him.

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The accident happened in April near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, while Walker was riding Killossery Kaptain, affectionately known as Benny, with another horse being led alongside them. The 10-year-old gelding suffered catastrophic injuries and had to be put down at the scene. Walker survived, but the incident left her with physical injuries and recurring flashbacks.

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Benny had competed successfully at four-star level under double Olympic champion Laura Collett before joining Walker. The partnership was still young, but the teenager had already begun to see what they could achieve together.

Walker had been riding since early childhood, balancing her A-level studies with demanding training sessions. Benny, previously an accomplished competition horse, gave her the confidence to push herself further across country. Their early outings offered encouraging signs, including clear rounds in showjumping and cross-country.

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One performance at Tweseldown became particularly special to Walker. She later described it as her favorite cross-country round with Benny, recalling how much confidence he gave her over the fences.

Their next target was a novice event at Oxtalls. Instead, their hopes were cut short during a routine ride on April 2, when a car approached them on a country lane.

Walker told police she saw the vehicle coming around a bend and moved Benny and the second horse onto the grass verge. She said the car continued towards them. The impact threw her into the windscreen, and she later regained consciousness on the ground.

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When she looked for Benny, he was badly injured. He tried to rise once but could not stay on his feet. “I was completely helpless. There was nothing I could do,” Walker told the Daily Mail, describing the memories that continue to haunt her. “Benny was my best friend.”



The horse’s previous experience at the highest level had made him especially valuable, but his importance to Walker went far beyond competition. He had helped her overcome her fears on cross-country courses and believe in her own ability. His death also ended her hopes of earning selection for next year’s European Eventing Championships for Young Riders.

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The family has since challenged the decision by Wiltshire Police not to prosecute the driver. According to reports, police acknowledged sufficient evidence for a prosecution but offered the driver a safe-driving course instead. Walker’s family is pursuing legal action over her injuries, while Benny’s co-owners are seeking compensation for the horse’s loss. The driver’s representatives have expressed sadness over the incident and declined further comment because of the legal proceedings.

Another tragic horse accident recently shook the equestrian world

Walker’s loss comes as the equestrian world grapples with another devastating road incident. On October 6, a vehicle towing four horses to the National Dressage and Para Dressage Championships in Langley, British Columbia, crashed into a rock wall on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke.

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Three horses died, while a fourth was taken for emergency veterinary treatment. The 73-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Equestrian Canada confirmed the deaths and offered support to the affected riders, owners, and their families.

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The tragedies differ in their circumstances, but both have highlighted the vulnerability of horses travelling on roads. For Walker’s family, the loss has also been compounded by the knowledge that another horse was left too traumatized to ride on the road after the collision.



The British Horse Society has supported Walker and her family through its Dead Slow road-safety campaign, which urges drivers to slow down and give horses space. The organization has reported hundreds of horse fatalities on British roads over the past decade, reinforcing its call for greater awareness.



Walker now hopes to turn her grief into action. On November 5, she is due to take part in a charity Flat race at Newbury to raise funds and awareness for the campaign. Her uncle, trainer Ed Walker, has been helping her prepare for a challenge that requires a very different riding technique from eventing.

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The training has offered her something else to focus on, even as the memories remain difficult. Walker has admitted that she still experiences painful flashbacks, but she wants to use her experience to help prevent another rider from suffering the same loss.



“Nothing can bring back Benny,” she said, explaining why she wants to raise awareness through the race. “But if we can raise awareness to make other riders safer on the roads, then maybe some small, good thing can come from this horrible tragedy.”



For Walker, the race is not simply a new sporting challenge. It is a way to honor the horse who helped her believe in herself – and to make sure his legacy reaches beyond the competition arena.