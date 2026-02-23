How Many Medals Did Team USA Win at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics? Complete Medal Count Guide

260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel *** 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s ice hockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260222CS068

260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel *** 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s ice hockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260222CS068

The Winter Olympics 2026 came to a satisfying end for every American athlete and the fans after the men’s hockey team took down Team Canada to secure the gold medal they were chasing for decades. Several athletes, including Breezy Johnson, Elana Meyers Taylor, and others, waved the national flag high in the closing ceremony with pride after bringing their nation glory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the American tale in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics concludes, here’s a detailed guide on the final medals tally of the USA, including gold, silver, and bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Many Medals Did Team USA Win at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics?

Team USA finished with a strong total of 33 medals, including 12 golds at the 2026 Milano Cortina, making it one of the best performances in recent Winter Games history. This medal count is one of the highest totals ever for the United States, with a record number of gold medals won by American athletes at a single Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several big names stood out during the Games. Jordan Stolz emerged as a star performer in speed skating, winning multiple golds, including the men’s 500 m with an Olympic-record time. Mikaela Shiffrin also added to the medal haul in alpine skiing with impressive runs, while Alysa Liu captured gold in figure skating. Veteran Elana Meyers Taylor also made history by winning her first Olympic gold in monobob at age 41. The event concluded with the men’s hockey team’s memorable gold medal win over Canada. This marked their first Olympic hockey title in 46 years, with Jack Hughes scoring the game-winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Final Medal Count

• Gold medals: 12 🥇

• Silver medals: 12 🥈

• Bronze medals: 9 🥉

• Total medals: 33 🏅

Did Team USA Set Any Medal Records at Milan Cortina 2026?

ADVERTISEMENT

Elana Meyers Taylor, Alysa Liu, and the U.S. men’s hockey team were among the biggest history-makers for Team USA at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Their record-breaking moments not only defined the Games but also added notable honors to their career. Here’s are the details:

Historic hockey breakthrough: The U.S. men’s ice hockey team won gold for the first time since 1980, beating Canada 2-1 in a dramatic overtime final. This ended a 46-year wait and was one of the most talked-about moments of the Games.

Oldest American Winter Olympic champion: Elana Meyers Taylor made history in women’s monobob bobsled by winning gold at age 41. She became the oldest U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic gold and now ranks among the most decorated American Winter Olympians.

Figure skating milestone: Alysa Liu won the women’s singles gold, ending a 24-year drought for U.S. women in the event and marking a remarkable comeback after stepping away from competition earlier in her career.

Record Olympic performance in mixed team aerials: The U.S. freestyle skiing team of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran, and Christopher Lillis set a new Winter Olympic record while winning back-to-back gold in mixed team aerials.

However, the event also saw some of the biggest heartbreaks. This included a concerning accident that Lindsey Vonn faced, which now poses a huge threat to her glorious career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Won Gold Medals for Team USA at Milano Cortina 2026?

Team USA surely surprised the world by earning 12 Olympic gold medals in all at the Milano Cortina 2026. However, a detailed breakdown of this turns out to be even more exciting:

Jordan Stolz – Men’s Speed Skating

• Gold in Men’s 500 m and Men’s 1000 m speed skating.

Breezy Johnson – Alpine Skiing

• Gold in Women’s Downhill .

Mikaela Shiffrin – Alpine Skiing

• Gold in Women’s Slalom .

Elana Meyers Taylor – Bobsleigh

• Gold in Women’s Monobob at age 41, a historic win.

Alysa Liu – Figure Skating

• Gold in Women’s Singles Figure Skating ; the first U.S. woman champ in 24 years.

Elizabeth Lemley – Freestyle Skiing

• Gold in Women’s Moguls

– Freestyle Skiing • Gold in Figure Skating Team Event – Team USA

• Gold in Figure Skating Team Event with Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Amber Glenn, Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea, and Alysa Liu.

Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing) – Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran & Christopher Lillis

• Gold in Mixed Team Aerials , a record-setting Olympic win.

Alex Ferreira – Freestyle Skiing

• Gold in Men’s Freeski Halfpipe .

U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team

• Gold in a thrilling OT win over Canada.

U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey Team

• Gold with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win against Canada, the first men’s hockey Olympic gold since 1980.

ADVERTISEMENT

These standout performances represent some of the most exciting moments for the American team at Milano Cortina 2026 and helped Team USA secure its record gold medal total.

How Did Team USA’s Ice Hockey Win Impact the Medal Count?

Team USA’s men’s ice hockey gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics directly increased the country’s final gold medal total to 12, the highest number of golds the U.S. has ever won at a single Winter Games. The victory also contributed to the overall 33-medal total.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States defeated Canada 2–1 in overtime in the gold medal game. Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the final, playing a crucial role in securing the win. Team captain Auston Matthews also contributed important minutes and leadership throughout the event.

This gold medal was the first for the U.S. men’s hockey team since 1980, ending a 46-year drought.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Does the 2026 Medal Count Compare to Previous U.S. Winter Olympic Performances?

Team USA’s performance at Milano Cortina 2026 also stands out in comparison with past Winter Games results, especially in gold medals. Before 2026, the U.S. had never won more than 10 gold medals at a single Winter Olympics (set at 2002 Salt Lake City). The 12 gold medal wins in Milan set a new American record in Winter Olympic history.

2010 Vancouver: USA won 37 total medals, the most ever by the U.S. at a Winter Games.

2022 Beijing: The team earned 25 total medals with 9 golds.

2026 Milano Cortina: With 33 total medals and 12 golds, it ranks among the top U.S. performances ever and breaks the gold-medal record.

Overall, the year 2026 marked a historic year for American winter sports, with both a record gold medal haul and one of the highest total medal counts in team history.