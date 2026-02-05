How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for the 2026 Winter Olympics? Decoding the Numbers, Top Attractions, Favorite Sports and More

With only one day to go before the Olympic flame lights up northern Italy, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are exploding into life – at the box office, on the slopes, and across the country. The tickets are selling quickly, fans are gearing up for the action, and the athletes of all countries are willing to pursue glory on snow and ice. But how many fans will actually be in the stands cheering for their favs?

How many tickets were there up for the 2026 Winter Olympics? How many have been sold as of now

For the Olympic Games running from February 6 to 22, organizers released around 1.4 million tickets across all sports and ceremonies. A further 255,000 tickets were issued for the Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place a few weeks later.

As of early February, organizers confirmed that nearly 1.2 million tickets have been sold for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics combined. That figure includes tickets for competition sessions as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

What are the top attractions of the Milano Cortina 2026?

Organizers revealed that ice hockey has emerged as the standout draw at these Winter Games. Tickets for hockey events are selling fastest, and the sport is topping the list of attractions among fans preparing to attend the competitions.

Biathlon in Antholz‑Anterselva and cross‑country skiing in Tesero are the next best‑selling events after hockey.

The new Olympic sport of ski mountaineering in Bormio is already completely sold out.

Which sport is the favorite amongst the Winter Olympics audience? Is it ice hockey or skiing?

Right now, ice hockey is the clear favouite among fans. The excitement is fueled by the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, something spectators have been waiting years to see.

Top hockey athletes adding to the buzz include Connor McDavid (Canada), one of the game’s greatest players making his Olympic debut, and Sidney Crosby (Canada), a veteran with multiple Olympic golds. In women’s hockey, stars like Kendall Coyne Schofield (USA) are also helping draw attention and excitement to the sport.

Skiing also remains very popular, especially alpine and cross-country events. Fans are following top names such as Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), one of the most dominant alpine skiers in history, and Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), a leading cross-country skier with multiple world titles.

NBC broadcasters, too, are impressed by skiing. Mike Tirico of NBC described downhill skiing as “the most insane group of people,” praising the athletes’ courage and the sport’s historic significance.

“I’d say for the Winter Olympics, the parallel is the men’s and women’s downhill. Because I just think that is the most insane group of people….there’s such historic context, [a] legacy to skiing it and winning the downhill at the Olympics. Because you are truly going down the hill at a ridiculous pitch so for me, that’s the one,” he exclaimed.

In short, while ice hockey is leading in ticket sales and fan buzz, skiing continues to captivate audiences with its speed, skill, and Olympic legacy.