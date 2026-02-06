How Much Is Mariah Carey Getting Paid for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance? All About Her Net Worth, Parents, Relationship, Ethnicity & More

The world of music and sports will come together this Friday. Pop icon Mariah Carey is officially set to perform for the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. Officials confirmed that the five-time Grammy winner will be the main star at Milan’s San Siro Stadium. She is joining other famous singers like Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini to start the Milan-Cortina Games with a big celebration.

The show starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and is all about the theme of “Harmony.” Mariah is expected to sing some of her biggest hits for the millions of people watching at home. She has already shared videos of herself practicing her Italian skills to get ready for the big night in Milan. This performance is a huge moment for her as she brings her famous voice to one of the biggest stages in the world.

How Much Do Artists Usually Get Paid for Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Performances?

Olympic organizers usually do not pay artists a regular “fee” for singing.

While the contracts are kept secret, the Olympic Committee normally pays for the costs of the show and the artist’s travel. For stars like Mariah, the goal is not about the money.

Instead, it is about the chance to perform for billions of people all over the world.

The Olympics give artists more attention than almost any other event. Usually, after a big performance like this, the artist sees a huge jump in their music sales and song streams.

For the 2024 Paris Games, performers also did not get paid. They chose to be part of the show because it is such an important moment in history. Being part of the Olympics is worth much more than a standard paycheck.

What Is Mariah Carey’s Net Worth in 2026?

Mariah Carey enters the year 2026 with an estimated net worth of $350 million. She is one of the top 15 best-selling singers in history and has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Her wealth comes from her many hit songs, big record deals, and long-running shows in Las Vegas.

A large part of her money comes from her famous 1994 song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This one song alone earns her about $2.5 million in royalties every year.

Besides her music, she has made millions from being a judge on American Idol and from her successful business deals.

Who Are Mariah Carey’s Parents?

Mariah Carey’s parents are Patricia Hickey and Alfred Roy Carey.

Patricia was an opera singer and a voice coach. She is of Irish descent. It was Patricia who first taught Mariah how to use her voice and introduced her to the world of performing.

Alfred Roy Carey was an engineer. He was of African American and Afro-Venezuelan descent. Her father actually changed the family name from Nunez to Carey when he moved to New York many years ago.

Mariah’s parents separated when she was only three years old. She has often talked about how her family background influenced her life and her music.

What Is Mariah Carey’s Ethnicity and Cultural Background?

Mariah Carey has a very diverse background. She is of African American, Afro-Venezuelan, and Irish descent. Throughout her life, she has talked about the challenges of growing up with a mixed heritage. Sometimes she felt like she didn’t fit into one specific group.

In her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she wrote about how her identity shaped who she is today. She has explained in many interviews that her mixed background helped her learn to accept herself. She often uses her platform to talk about what it is like to be biracial in America.

Is Mariah Carey in a Relationship Right Now?

As of early 2026, Mariah Carey is reportedly dating the singer and producer Anderson .Paak. The two were first linked in late 2024 after they started working together on her new music. Since then, they have been seen together at several big awards shows and events.

Before this, Mariah had a long relationship with the dancer Bryan Tanaka, which ended in late 2023. She was also famously married to music boss Tommy Mottola and later to actor Nick Cannon. She and Nick Cannon have two children together, the twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Why Was Mariah Carey Chosen for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Mariah Carey was chosen to perform because she is a global superstar. The organizers wanted a singer who could reach people of all ages around the world. They wanted someone who could bring a feeling of joy and celebration to the start of the Games.

With her incredibly powerful voice and her history of huge hits, she was a perfect fit for this big event. She is the second-best-selling female artist of all time, which makes her a true legend. Her continued popularity on streaming sites also made her the top choice to help kick off the Milan-Cortina Olympics.