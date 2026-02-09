How Much Money Does Eileen Gu Make? Free Ski Superstar’s Net Worth, Parents & Boyfriend

At the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, Eileen Gu is out to make history. Hailing from San Francisco, the 22-year-old is on a quest to complete a “clean sweep” of gold medals across three disciplines: Halfpipe, Slopestyle, and Big Air. Apart from having an elite athletic career, Gu is also a student at Stanford University. And guess what? She even does modeling.

However, whatever Gu does, she excels at it. Gu entered the 2026 Games as the all-time leader in freestyle skiing World Cup wins (20 victories) and the first woman ever to land a double cork 1620. And while she originally comes from America, Gu is representing China to popularize winter sports in her mother’s homeland.

But sometimes one sits to think, after so many achievements at such a young age, how much is she actually earning? Well, think no more, because we are here with the complete picture of it.

What is Eileen Gu’s Net Worth in 2026?

Eileen Gu remains the highest-paid winter Olympian this year, and for good reasons. This year her net worth is estimated to be approximately $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Bizarre right? She earned an estimated $23.1 million in 2025 alone.

Her financial profile is unique among winter athletes. While she earned only about $100,000 from competitive skiing prizes in the past year, her endorsements with global brands like Red Bull generated around $23 million. This puts her as the fourth-highest-paid female athlete in the world, following top-tier tennis stars.

How did Eileen Gu earn her fortune?

When you are an Olympic athlete who is out to master three styles of freestyle skiing, cash flow becomes automatic. But for Eileen Gu, that is not it. She is also a fashion model. And more than 99% of her annual income comes from commercial partnerships, leveraging her massive popularity in both the United States and China.

Global Endorsements ($23 Million): Gu maintains more than 20 long-term partnerships with major global and Chinese brands. Her dual heritage allows her to appeal to the two largest consumer markets simultaneously.

High-Fashion Modeling: As an IMG model, she has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Time, walked for Victoria’s Secret and Louis Vuitton, and appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Competitive Prize Money (~$100,000): Her earnings from skiing are a fraction of her total income. In 2025, she earned roughly $40,000 from World Cup triumphs and $55,000 for a single event win in the new Snow League .

Who are Eileen Gu’s parents?

Eileen Gu was raised in a single-parent household by her mother and maternal grandmother in San Francisco. Eileen’s mother, Yan, is a first-generation Chinese immigrant who moved to the U.S. in the early 1990s. She is a renowned scholar who earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Peking University (where she was also on the short-track speed skating team) and later an MBA from Stanford University.

After that, she has worked as a venture capitalist, private investor, and investment banker. Yan was the fire to Eileen’s skiing career.

What is Eileen Gu’s relationship status?

As of 2026, Eileen Gu has not revealed having a partner. However, in recent interviews leading up to the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, she has spoken about a “renewed sense of infatuation” and “newfound love.” However, she clarified that these feelings are directed toward skiing itself and her own personal growth after a period of feeling “stuck.”

How does Eileen Gu balance personal life and skiing career?

Eileen Gu knows how to compartmentalize things, and it’s quite evident. While being a student of Stanford University, Gu is also an athlete. And just for the 2026 Winter Olympics preparation, Gu took a break for the 2025-26 academic year from her International Relations major at the school.

She views her education not as a distraction but as a competitive advantage. She applies her knowledge of physics and quantum mechanics from Stanford to visualize and break down the mechanics of her complex aerial tricks.