“I Haven’t Doped, I Never Will”: Triathlete Makes Emotional Plea to Fans After Getting Banned for 18 Months

The endurance sports world was shocked when retired British long-distance triathlete Joe Skipper was given an 18-month suspension for anti-doping rule violations. The decision was approved by the International Hearing Panel of Sport Resolutions after the International Testing Agency (ITA) investigated on behalf of Ironman. Immediately after the announcement, the 38-year-old athlete issued a public appeal. He stated his innocence and also opened up about serious administrative mismanagement.

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Skipper posted an emotional video message on his personal Instagram account, clearly denying any intention of using banned substances. While he admitted to the 18 months of ineligibility, he stressed throughout his statement that he had conducted himself in a clean manner.

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In the video, Skipper stated, “I just want to put a little video message out there to let you guys know that I haven’t doped; I never would,” he said. “I’ve been tested over 40 times throughout my career, and I wouldn’t even think of doing anything like that. I have always been a big proponent of fair racing in sport. I’ve spoken out about drafting numerous times and about doping in sport.”

Skipper clarified the three offences were not the result of deliberate evasion but because of his own personal disorganisation and filing mistakes. In his video, the former Ironman champion accepted personal responsibility for the administrative failure. “I made a mistake, basically bad, bad organisation. I should have been better in that way. And unfortunately I’ve got to pay the consequences of an 18-month ban.”

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The sanction resulted from an investigation into compliance with the testing pool regulations. Skipper joined the Ironman Registered Testing Pool (RTP) on January 1, 2016, and as a result was required to provide accurate location data and have designated 60-minute daily availability periods when carrying out out-of-competition testing. From July 1, 2024, to May 15, 2025, three separate whereabouts violations were noted for the triathlete, amounting to an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) under Article 2.4 of the Ironman Anti-Doping Rules.

A Question on His Legacy

The penalty came only two months after Skipper announced in July 2026 that he was retiring from professional triathlon. During his 15 competitive years, the athlete secured ten victories in full-distance races. Among them were notable wins at Ironman UK, Ironman Florida, Ironman New Zealand, Ironman Wales, and the European Long Distance Championship held at Challenge Almere. Skipper also expressed concern that his remarkable achievements and career might now be viewed by the general sporting public.

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“I only hope that this doesn’t spoil my image or my legacy in the future. I never have—and still never will—taken any performance-enhancing drugs; in fact, I have never even smoked a cigarette. It’s really horrible that this has been linked to my name. I just hope that you all believe me and understand that I would never do anything to cheat. Because being associated with this is probably one of the worst things that could happen to me, honestly,” he hoped.

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In the end, the lengthy 18-month suspension given to Joe Skipper stands as a clear indication of the sporting body’s strict rules about drug testing and usage. The former athlete has taken responsibility for his organizational shortcomings. However, it is now up to the triathlon community to decide how to remember the athlete’s legacy.