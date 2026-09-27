Athlete on Life Support After ASU Workout Incident Finds Support From NHL Stars

For Matthew Mayich’s family, Saturday was never really about hockey. The Toronto Maple Leafs arrived in Arizona for the season opener, but their first stop was a hospital room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The players went to Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to stand beside the family of the 21-year-old hockey player who remains on life support. Mayich, an Arizona State defenseman and St. Louis Blues prospect, collapsed during an outdoor team workout on August 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family’s attorney, Rob Carey, has said the young defenseman suffered exertional heat stroke that deprived his brain of oxygen and that doctors do not expect a significant recovery. Arizona State continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the workout.

For the Maple Leafs, the visit became a chance to offer something that had nothing to do with standings, contracts, or the upcoming season. They brought the family a team jersey and spent time with Mayich’s loved ones. Auston Matthews, Toronto’s captain and a Phoenix-area native, understood the weight of that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The hockey community itself is pretty tight-knit,” Matthews said. “But I think you just look around at all the love and support that they’re getting from people that aren’t even involved in hockey that have heard the story and just want to offer their love and support and prayers.”



Matthews said the team wanted Mayich’s family to know that they were thinking about them and supporting them through an unimaginable situation. “I can only imagine what they’re going through,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Maple Leafs carried that message onto the ice.



After Saturday’s 90-minute practice, Phoenix native Matthew Knies walked out of the locker room wearing a gray shirt with Mayich’s image and No. 27. Other Toronto players wore hats featuring Mayich’s initials and number, along with yellow ribbons that have become a symbol of hope for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT



Knies said Mayich’s situation felt particularly close because of his own connection to Arizona.

“Obviously, devastating,” Knies said. “It felt close to home for me because I’m from here and I know the area and I know the place.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Then came a message that stretched beyond the Maple Leafs. “All of Toronto is behind them,” Knies said.



Defenseman Troy Stecher also felt the visit put everything else into perspective. Hockey could wait. The team wanted the Mayich family to know they were not facing the moment alone.

ADVERTISEMENT



“It just puts everything else in your life into perspective pretty quick,” Stecher said. “How suddenly things can change.”

Mayich’s hockey journey had been moving quickly before the August 20 workout. The Stoney Creek, Ontario, product spent four seasons with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s before playing at Clarkson University. He joined Arizona State ahead of the 2026-27 season and had already attracted NHL attention, with the St. Louis Blues selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.



Now, questions about what happened during that workout have taken center stage.

ADVERTISEMENT



Arizona State’s preliminary report found that the coaching staff did not submit a training plan for the August 20 session to the university’s strength and conditioning department for review. The report also said Tim Ziesel, the former Green Beret who led the workout, did not have a formal contract with the university.



Carey has called for an independent investigation into the incident. Arizona State police are investigating as well, while the university has said the investigation follows standard procedure for an incident of this severity and does not itself indicate criminal wrongdoing.



Carey has also raised concerns about the conditions of the workout and what happened immediately after Mayich collapsed. He has alleged that the defenseman endured a demanding session in Arizona’s summer heat and that appropriate cooling measures were not immediately used. Those allegations remain part of the broader investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Mayich’s family finds strength in an unexpected hockey community

While investigators work to establish what happened, Mayich’s parents have tried to keep the focus on who their son is.



Christina Mayich described Matthew as a simple, funny young man with an infectious smile. He loved fishing, spending time with his family and, above everything else, hockey.



“He brings joy to a room, bottom line,” his father, John, said. That joy has now traveled far beyond Stoney Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT



Friends flew to Arizona after hearing the news and filled Matthew’s hospital room with fishing memorabilia. Yellow ribbons began appearing on trees, clothing, and around communities. An Instagram group called “Yellow Ribbons for Matthew” helped spread the message, while people from different countries and faiths reached out to the family.

The hockey world joined them.



Former coaches, players, and hockey families have offered support, including Utah coach Andre Tourigny, Clayton Keller, Auston Matthews and members of the Xhekaj family. The Mayiches have also received messages from people they had never met.



For Christina, that response has revealed something she never expected to see.

“We’ve seen a different side of humanity that we would have never seen if we didn’t go through this,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT



The family continues to take everything one day at a time. They remain grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff caring for Matthew, while friends and relatives continue to surround them with support.



And on Saturday, that circle grew again.



The Maple Leafs could have spent their Arizona trip focused entirely on preparing for the season opener. Instead, they made room for a young player whose own NHL dream now hangs in an uncertain place.



Matthew’s sister Stephanie summed up what the family continues to hold onto.

“He brought light everywhere he went,” she said. “He brought noise, but the best type of noise.”

ADVERTISEMENT



For a family waiting beside a hospital bed, that light and the hope that they will hear Matthew’s laughter again means everything.