CAS Judge’s Moscow Trip Ahead of Russia’s Hockey Reinstatement Raises Eyebrows

A ruling that could bring Russian hockey back to international competition has already triggered a storm of controversy. Now, questions surrounding one of the judges who delivered that verdict have added another layer to the debate. Italian lawyer Giulio Palermo reportedly attended an arbitration conference in Moscow weeks before he chaired the panel that overturned Russia’s hockey ban.

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Swiss publication Inside Paradeplatz, in an investigation by journalist Thomas Renggli, revealed that Palermo attended the Russian International Arbitration Congress (RIAC) on September 22, 2026. The event took place at Moscow’s Carlton Hotel and featured the CAS arbitrator in a panel discussion titled “The Story of Arbitration: Who Writes, Who Tells, Who Is Believed?”

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The timing has attracted attention because Palermo was appointed president of the three-member CAS panel in the dispute between the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on October 9. The panel held hearings on October 23 and 26 before delivering its unanimous decision on October 30. The other two members were Egypt’s Ismail Selim and Britain’s Mark Hovell.



Palermo’s Moscow appearance came before his appointment, and there is no direct evidence that the visit influenced the ruling. However, the revelation has prompted fresh questions about transparency and the appearance of impartiality in a case with significant sporting and political consequences.

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The controversy centers on the proximity between Palermo’s appearance in Moscow and his later role in the Russian hockey case. According to Inside Paradeplatz, CAS said the lawyer travelled to Russia privately and at his own expense to attend a legal conference unrelated to the proceedings. The court also said it had not been informed of the trip beforehand.



CAS maintained that Palermo was unaware of the upcoming case when he attended the conference. It also pointed out that both parties had the opportunity to challenge the independence or impartiality of the panel after his appointment, but neither did so.

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The court said it was not aware of any circumstances that would call Palermo’s independence into question. It further stressed that the integrity and independence of its arbitrators remain among its highest priorities.



Palermo initially referred questions about the Moscow visit and its possible relevance to the CAS press department. He later pushed back strongly against the allegations, describing reports about his role in the ruling as unfounded and defamatory. He also indicated that he would consider legal action to protect his reputation.

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Renggli, however, argued that the issue deserves scrutiny even without evidence of bias. His concern was not that Palermo’s conference appearance proved wrongdoing, but whether the circumstances were properly reviewed after the lawyer joined the panel.



Palermo’s visit has therefore become a question of public confidence as much as one of legal procedure. And that debate comes at a time when the ruling itself has already placed the international hockey community under pressure.

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On October 30, CAS upheld the Russian federation’s appeal against the IIHF’s exclusion of its teams from competitions during the 2026-27 season. The panel concluded that the governing body had not provided sufficient evidence to establish the security concerns required to justify the ban.



Russia had been excluded from IIHF competitions since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The ruling opens the door for its men’s and women’s teams to return to five world championship tournaments, including the senior events scheduled for 2027. Russia’s first potential appearance comes at the World Junior Championship in Canada, running from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.

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CAS also defended its decision after the backlash, saying it could only assess the legal arguments and evidence submitted by the parties. It noted that the IIHF had not sufficiently substantiated the practical consequences of Russia’s return or requested specific measures to address them during the proceedings.



The IIHF disagreed with the ruling but said it would comply. It warned that the decision created significant practical and sporting challenges, particularly with tournament schedules already prepared. Several countries, including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Latvia, and the Czech Republic, have also indicated they would refuse to play Russia.



The controversy has now moved beyond the courtroom and into the preparations for the junior championship in Canada.

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Canada and European federations push back against Russia’s proposed return

Canada and European federations push back against Russia’s proposed return

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be allowed to compete in Canada under their national identities while the war continued. However, the government’s November 3 position left questions about whether individual neutral participation could extend to an entire Russian team.



Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden subsequently clarified that the neutral designation applied to individual athletes, not national teams. He said the government was discussing the developing situation with counterparts in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, while reiterating that sport would not be used for propaganda on Canadian soil.

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The uncertainty intensified after Norway’s hockey federation said the IIHF had informed it that Russia would replace its team at the junior championship. Norway had qualified for the tournament, and its secretary general, Peter Salsten, said the federation still hoped the matter was not settled. The IIHF had not formally announced the change, and its website continued to list Norway among the participating teams.



Sweden and Finland also reiterated their opposition to playing Russia. Switzerland took a more specific step on November 7, announcing that its U20 team would refuse to face Russia at the championship while retaining its place in the tournament. Swiss Ice Hockey said its decision reflected the continuing war in Ukraine. Belarusian junior teams remain excluded under a separate IIHF decision.



With the tournament approaching, the uncertainty now involves more than the eligibility of Russian players. It also concerns the teams willing to share the ice with them and the organizers responsible for delivering the competition.



Palermo’s Moscow visit may not establish any wrongdoing, and CAS insists that its verdict rested solely on the legal evidence. But as national federations and governments continue to challenge the practical consequences of Russia’s return, questions about the ruling’s transparency are unlikely to disappear.