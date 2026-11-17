Russia’s hopes of returning to international ice hockey have hit another roadblock, despite a landmark legal victory. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to reinstate Russian teams, but the country’s U20 side will still miss the upcoming World Junior Championship in Canada. Now, IIHF president Franz Reindl has explained why the governing body could not make Russia’s return happen just yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!



Speaking ahead of the bronze- and gold-medal games at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark, Reindl addressed the decision to keep Russia out of the tournament, which begins on December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. “We had to follow the CAS ruling; that’s what we have to do,” Reindl said. “But on the other hand, there are other circumstances we have to take into consideration, and therefore we were not able.”

ADVERTISEMENT



One of those circumstances was Canada’s firm opposition to Russian participation. Prime Minister Mark Carney had already made it clear that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be allowed to represent their countries in sporting events on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continued. That position left the IIHF with little room to work around the host nation’s restrictions.

Reindl also pointed towards the practical difficulties of changing the tournament arrangements at such short notice. The schedule, group composition, and accommodation plans were already in place, while the IIHF’s junior Division I competitions were also approaching.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Russia was not able to participate in the under-20 tournament in Canada. We have to decide, and we have to proceed forward because our time to react or act is very short,” the IIHF president explained. He further insisted that the federation was not ignoring the CAS decision but needed to handle its implementation carefully. “We follow the CAS ruling 100%, but there are the circumstances we have to take into consideration. We do everything very, very carefully and we do it tournament by tournament.”



That approach could have implications well beyond the World Juniors. Germany is scheduled to host the men’s World Championship in May 2027, and questions about Russia’s participation are already creating uncertainty. Several European nations have opposed playing against Russian teams, while sponsors have also raised concerns about their involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT



Reindl acknowledged the challenge but maintained that the IIHF would move forward gradually. “It is, of course, a pressing question and we have to follow the CAS ruling. This immediate implementation of the Russian team and also the Belarusian team would make a significant impact on our structure, and you have to do it carefully and in a very calm way,” he said. “We have to fulfill it, but step by step.”

Meanwhile, the IIHF expects the World Juniors to deliver a strong competition despite Russia’s absence. Norway will reclaim their place in the tournament after previously facing relegation to make room for the Russian team. The Norwegians had secured promotion the previous year, and their return brings relief after weeks of uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT



However, Russia has not accepted the decision quietly.

Russia threatens further legal action against IIHF

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) has strongly protested the exclusion, describing the decision as both “unacceptable” and “unlawful.” The federation believes the IIHF has disregarded a binding CAS ruling that called for Russian national teams to regain access to international competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT



In its statement, the RIHF also accused the governing body of allowing political considerations to override sporting principles. “The IIHF’s decision was made solely due to political reasons, in violation of a binding and effective ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – which stated that the IIHF must allow Russian national teams to participate in international competitions – as well as an agreement between the IIHF and RIHF, under which the international federation committed to implementing the CAS ruling with immediate effect,” the federation stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian body further argued that excluding its players violated the principles of non-discrimination, equality among athletes, and the integrity of international tournaments.



It has now vowed to approach the International Olympic Committee alongside the Russian Olympic Committee. The RIHF also plans to pursue every available legal avenue to enforce the CAS ruling, restore its players’ rights, and seek compensation for the damage caused.



The dispute stems from the IIHF’s suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Although CAS ruled in Russia’s favor on October 30, the Canadian government’s position has complicated any immediate return.

ADVERTISEMENT



For now, Norway will take Russia’s place when the World Juniors begin on December 26, with the tournament scheduled to run until January 5, 2027. Sweden enters as the defending champion after winning the 2025-26 edition, while Czechia claims silver and Canada settles for bronze.

Despite the IIHF’s assurance that it will follow the CAS ruling, Russia’s absence from Alberta suggests the dispute is far from over. With the 2027 World Championship approaching, Reindl and the governing body could soon face an even bigger test in deciding how to balance legal obligations, host-country restrictions, and the future of international hockey.