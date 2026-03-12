Hilary Knight and Team USA’s Olympic Gold Breaks Another Barrier for PWHL

Gone are the times when PWHL games in the U.S were mostly available on regional channels, streaming platforms, or free on YouTube. Now, the league has been building momentum with big crowds and growing interest, especially after Hilary Knight and the U.S women’s hockey team won gold at the Winter Olympics. That victory contributed to the building of popularity that professional leagues such as the PWHL can now capitalize on the larger stage.

The increasing interest preconditioned an announcement made on Thursday when the PWHL announced that the Takeover Tour game in Detroit between the Montreal Victoire and the New York Sirens will be the first nationally televised game of the league in the United States.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And this is possible because of the partnership between Ally Financial and Scripps Sports and the game is scheduled to be aired in the coast-to-coast broadcast on ION at 1 p.m. ET on March 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, simultaneously, ION and Scripps Sports are not newcomers to women’s sports. The network has dedicated nights for WNBA and NWSL coverage complete with double headers and studio shows for both leagues. However, for now, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the Takeover Tour broadcast will feature its own studio show or simply carry the PWHL feed.

Collaboration with Ally and Scripps is not just a one-time game in front of the TV to the league; it covers credibility. “Once you see our game, you’re going to come back,” PWHL executive Amy Scheer said, highlighting how important it is to have both a major sponsor and a national network behind the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

That confidence points to a future where national exposure becomes the norm… not the exception!

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit has been a familiar and thriving stop for the PWHL. Last March, Sarah Fillier and the Sirens posted a 4‑1 win over the eventual Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost in Hockeytown. And now, March 28 will mark the fourth time the league visits Detroit and the second this season, following the Boston Fleet vs Vancouver Goldeneyes matchup earlier in January

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rumors suggest Detroit might even be a top contender for PWHL expansion next season. Interestingly, the timing of this national broadcast is no accident.

Hilary Knight’s Golden moment fuels rising interest in the PWHL

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be remembered as a turning point for women’s hockey. After all, the U.S women’s ice hockey team captured gold, defeating Canada 2‑1 in overtime and finishing the tournament undefeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Hilary Knight stole the show by tying the gold medal game in the final minutes to force overtime and breaking U.S Olympic records for goals and points in women’s hockey. And that is now causing a ripple that is making direct contact with the PWHL.

It brought a surge of attention to professional women’s hockey. Of the 23 players who won gold with Team USA, 16 were PWHL athletes, and across the tournament, 61 PWHL players participated, with 41 appearing in the medal games. Even fans responded immediately: ticket demand jumped nearly 50% after the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the first barrier that it broke was on February 28, the Seattle Torrent drew 17,335 fans, setting a record for the largest attendance at a U.S. women’s hockey game, and April 4 will likely see another record at Madison Square Garden when the Sirens face the Torrent.

In just three seasons, the PWHL is approaching 2 million fans and a 20% year over year increase in attendance. Momentum has never been this strong, and the league is ready for the next big step.

But until now, national TV coverage in the U.S wasn’t possible. In its first two seasons, the PWHL relied on regional sports networks: NESN for Boston, MSG Network for New York, FanDuel Sports Network North for Minnesota, and FOX 13+ for Seattle. The league also streamed games for free on YouTube and its official site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Canadian fans enjoyed broad coverage with networks like TSN, CBC, RDS, Sportsnet, and Amazon Prime Video bringing games coast to coast. The PWHL explored partnerships with the Women’s Sports Network and local stations in the U.S., but none offered national reach or major network exposure. Until now, the league had the talent and a growing fanbase, but not the platform.

Could this be the catalyst for bigger audiences at women’s ice hockey tournaments? Tell us what you think in the comments.