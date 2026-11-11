Olympic Champion Reveals Threats Due to Team USA Gold Medal Led to Canadian Team Exit

In professional sports, winning a gold medal should be a career-defining moment, not the start of a nightmare. But for Connor Hellebuyck, the celebrations that followed Team USA’s Olympic triumph took an unexpected turn. It brought online threats, arena boos, and unwanted controversy into his life. A visit to the White House and an encounter with Donald Trump turned what should have been a moment of national pride into a deeply uncomfortable experience for the Winnipeg Jets star. He later admitted the backlash had gotten the better of him.

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Just three years earlier, Hellebuyck had made his intentions clear after signing a seven-year, $59.5 million extension, declaring he wanted to be a “Jet for life.” Yet the hostility that followed his Olympic celebrations may have changed everything. With his relationship with Winnipeg facing an unexpected test, Hellebuyck gets honest about a future he once seemed determined to avoid.

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“There were some moments and some things that happened to my family that, for me, crossed the line, and as a husband and a father, I felt that made that decision very certain,” Hellebuyck told The New York Post before the Devils faced the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday. “I needed to be a good husband and a good father and do what’s best for my family and my career.”

Connor Hellebuyck finished his 11-season tenure with the Jets holding a regular-season record of 345-208-55 across 625 games. During his time in Winnipeg from 2015 to 2026, he compiled a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA), a .916 save percentage (SV%), and 45 shutouts. Thus, departing as the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, games played, and shutouts by a goaltender.

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However, while these stats suggest a long-term partnership between the Jets and Hellebuyck, the reality proved different. He was traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the New Jersey Devils on October 23, 2026, after requesting a trade and refusing to report to the Jets’ training camp.

That was after the aforementioned “incidents” that “crossed the line”. The Olympic champion did not specify the nature of the incidents, but referenced online death threats and arena hostility in earlier comments. Hellebuyck acknowledged that the political sensitivities between the United States and Canada heightened after he helped Team USA defeat Canada in overtime to win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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He later visited the White House, which may have contributed to negative attention toward him.

“I’m sure it did a little bit. I don’t think it matters if it’s fair or not,” Hellebuyck added. “Those are accomplishments that I will never apologize for, and I will never speak negatively about. I know the sensitivity about what’s going on between the U.S. and Canada. And I’ve never gotten into politics deep with anyone because I’m a hockey player.”

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The environment got so challenging that Hellebuyck skipped Winnipeg training camp and the start of the 2026–27 regular season. It resulted in a 24-day team suspension that cost him more than $927,000 in forfeited salary. With his suspension set to expire on October 23 and locker-room dynamics strained, Winnipeg finalized a deal that day.

A deal that further armed the Devils’ defense, but the fans need to wait more to witness Hellebuyck gearing up against his former team.

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The Devils are going slow with Hellebuyck

The Devils were looking to solidify their goaltending in a win-now push. They acquired Hellebuyck in exchange for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goaltender Nico Daws, the draft rights to 2026 first-round pick Alexander Command, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

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However, the fans missed Connor Hellebuyck in New Jersey color against the Jets on November 10, as he sat out. New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta announced ahead of the game that backup Jake Allen would start instead of Hellebuyck. Mehta cited internal analytics suggesting a reduced expected win probability in the emotionally charged environment.

Moreover, because Hellebuyck missed training camp and the preseason, the coaching staff wanted to manage his workload ahead of two divisional games against the Washington Capitals. Per Hellebuyck, he felt a “duty” to play and pushed to start, though he ultimately accepted management’s decision.

Hopefully, the next encounter between the two will feature the NHL’s most coveted moment.