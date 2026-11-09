Russia’s Potential Hockey Return Comes at Norway’s Expense as IIHF Explores World Juniors Options

Norway earned its place at the 2027 World Junior Championship on merit. But with Russia pushing for a return to international hockey, that achievement may no longer be enough. The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association says the IIHF has informed it that Russia will take its spot, leaving the tournament facing a fresh wave of uncertainty just weeks before opening night.

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The decision follows the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) October 30 ruling that overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s exclusion of Russian teams. Bound by that ruling, the IIHF has started exploring ways to bring Russia back, and Norway has become the first major casualty of that process.

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According to the Norwegian association, Russia has been placed in the 10-team U20 tournament as the lowest-ranked team, pushing Norway down to Division 1A. The championship begins in Canada on December 26, meaning the change comes barely more than a month before the competition gets underway. Reuters also reported that Norway had been replaced following the CAS ruling.

Norwegian officials, however, are not accepting the development quietly. Secretary General Petter Salsten reiterated his country’s opposition to Russia competing internationally while the war in Ukraine continues.

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“We have previously made it clear where we stand on the issue of Russia’s participation, where we believe they should not be able to participate internationally as long as the war in Ukraine continues,” Salsten said. He also acknowledged the difficult position facing the IIHF after the court ruling but stressed that the consequences of an immediate reinstatement were now affecting teams that had already earned their places.

“We are aware of the status and the measures the IIHF feels compelled to take and will await further information from the IIHF in the coming days,” he added. There is another major complication: Russia’s participation in Canada is far from guaranteed. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Russian players will not be allowed into the country for the tournament. Several other participating nations, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, and the Czech Republic, have also opposed sharing the ice with Russia.

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That leaves Norway hoping the latest communication is not the final word. “The authorities in Canada have made it clear that Russian players will not be granted visas to participate in the Junior World Championships,” Salsten said. “This makes us hope that the last word has not been said on our participation in Canada in December.”

The IIHF has yet to formally announce a final tournament arrangement. Its November 7 statement said it was taking the steps required by CAS while reviewing how to protect tournament operations, financial stability, and the future of international hockey.

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Russia’s return could also put women’s World Championship spots at risk

Norway’s situation could be a warning of what lies ahead for the women’s game. Russia’s potential return to the 2027 Women’s World Championship in Quebec City could force another reshuffle, with Austria and France potentially caught in the middle.

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The IIHF had previously decided to assess Russia’s eligibility for the women’s tournament separately in November, rather than automatically applying the same decision across every competition.

That leaves a difficult question over the tournament’s lineup. Austria currently occupies the lowest position in the top division, while France earned promotion from Division 1A in April 2026. Because of a change to the women’s international calendar, France must wait until November 2027 to make its top-division debut.

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If the IIHF follows the same approach it has taken with the men’s U20 competition, one of those teams could lose its place to accommodate Russia. One possible outcome would see the teams involved in relegation play at the 2026 World Championship, including Japan and Austria, moved down to make room for France and Russia. Another would leave France in Division 1A despite earning promotion. Neither outcome has been confirmed, but the uncertainty has already raised concerns about the fairness of the qualification process.

The Russia debate has become even more complicated after the IIHF confirmed on November 7 that Belarus would remain excluded from the 2027 World Junior Championship and the senior men’s World Championship.



The announcement came despite the recent CAS ruling overturning the federation’s earlier exclusions of Russia and Belarus. The IIHF said its Disciplinary Board found no legal basis to order Belarus’ immediate reinstatement. It also cited existing tournament structures, schedules, ticketing, and operational arrangements as reasons for keeping the country out.

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The decision did not sit well with Belarusian officials. Federation chairman Alexander Bogdanovich questioned why the IIHF was exploring ways to accommodate Russia while refusing to make similar adjustments for Belarus.

“The decision essentially replicates the outcome of the previous cancellation: Belarusian teams are once again excluded from the tournament, with only the rationale changing,” Bogdanovich said.



The Belarusian federation is also considering another appeal to CAS, arguing that enough time remains to address the organizational concerns surrounding the 2027 tournaments.

For now, the IIHF faces pressure from court rulings, national federations, and tournament hosts. Russia’s return may be moving forward, but Norway’s demotion shows just how much the process could disrupt international hockey. And with Canada’s visa stance still standing, the final shape of the World Juniors remains anything but settled.