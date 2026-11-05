Sponsor for World Championships Warns Over Russia’s Potential Return to Hockey Tournament

Russia’s proposed return to international ice hockey is now threatening more than just its place in next year’s World Championship. The tournament is facing growing pressure from national federations, host cities, and, increasingly, the companies that have helped fund it for decades.

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The latest blow comes from Škoda Auto, the championship’s title sponsor for more than 30 years. The Czech automaker has warned that it could reconsider its involvement if Russian teams compete in Germany in May 2027. Another longtime partner, German workwear company Strauss, has gone a step further, threatening to remove its branding from the event and considering a complete withdrawal.

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The backlash follows the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s October 30 ruling, which overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to keep Russia out of its competitions. The IIHF had excluded Russian teams since 2022, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the ruling has done little to settle the debate over their return.



Škoda made its position clear in a statement on Wednesday. “We do not support the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision regarding the participation of Russian national teams in IIHF competitions,” the company said. It added that Russia’s continued aggression made its return incompatible with the values the automaker had consistently upheld.

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“If the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, we will reassess our involvement in the tournament and take further action. We are actively monitoring the situation, remain in close contact with our partners, and are confident that a constructive solution can be found.” The warning carries significant weight given Škoda’s almost three-decade-long partnership and the tournament’s financial dependence on major sponsors.



Škoda has backed the men’s World Championship since 1993, making its possible departure particularly significant. Strauss has also made their position difficult to overlook. CEO Henning Strauss said the company would forgo all logo exposure if Russia participated in Germany and was considering ending its sponsorship altogether.

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The two companies join a growing list of commercial partners unwilling to associate their brands with Russia’s return. Swedish furniture manufacturer AJ Products, which has sponsored the championship since 1989, has said it would ask for its logo to be removed. Finnish tire maker Nokian Tyres has also threatened to end its backing if Russian teams take part.

The commercial pressure adds another dimension to a dispute that has already divided European ice hockey. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Czechia, and Latvia have opposed playing Russia at the 2027 championship. Austria has now joined them, with federation CEO Alexander Helwig telling broadcaster ORF that his country would not play Russia under the current circumstances.

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Russian Sports Minister fires back at boycott threats

After seeing the threats from multiple nations, Russia’s Sports Minister and Russian Olympic Committee chairman Mikhail Degtyarev has responded forcefully. Rather than accept the possibility of boycotts, he has argued that countries refusing to take the ice should face forfeits.

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“Players must compete for their countries and win on the ice, not end up on the front pages of the news. Let us remember that in the event of a boycott of matches against Russia, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will be obliged to award a forfeit in our favor. We do not want that. We want to compete and prove our strength in sports, not through forfeits,” Degtyarev said, according to Match TV.

He has also repeatedly warned that Russia could seek to strip hosting rights from countries that refuse to welcome its athletes. Degtyarev said Russia would send information to the International Olympic Committee about potential boycotts and the conduct of tournament hosts.

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The growing resistance leaves the IIHF with a difficult decision. Germany is scheduled to host the 2027 men’s World Championship from May 13 to 30, with matches planned in Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, and Mannheim. However, the German Ice Hockey Federation has already questioned whether it should retain the hosting rights if Russia participates.



DEB chief executive Frank Lutz has said the federation could consider handing back the tournament, citing security, political, and financial implications. The draw and schedule were also prepared without Russia, creating additional logistical complications if the governing body has to accommodate its reinstatement.



The IIHF has acknowledged the scale of the problem. In a statement on Wednesday, it said the consequences of the CAS ruling had been “significantly underestimated.” The governing body highlighted visa and entry requirements, security arrangements, logistical constraints, and possible changes to competition formats, particularly with some tournaments approaching quickly.

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The controversy has also spread to Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that Russian players would not compete under their national flag at the upcoming World Junior Championship in Alberta. Ottawa plans to use immigration powers to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering the country to represent their nations, although neutral participation remains possible.

For the IIHF, the challenge is no longer limited to implementing a court ruling. With sponsors reconsidering their commitments, countries threatening boycotts and Germany weighing its hosting role, Russia’s return has become a test of the governing body’s ability to hold its biggest tournament together. The decision may have cleared a legal path for Russian teams, but the resistance surrounding their comeback continues to grow.