Ilia Malinin Confirms Olympics Redemption With Third World Title Hopes

Going into the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Ilia Malinin had momentum on his side. He had won 12 international events in a row, going back to November 2023, and was one of the favorites to win gold. But while he anchored Team USA in the team event, Malinin struggled in the individual event and finished well off a podium finish. However, that hasn’t deterred the American skater as he is set to compete again in multiple events in 2026.

As per his official website, Ilia Malinin will return to competitive action in late March. The American will make his return to the global figure skating stage with the 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Not only that, he has high hopes, as Malinin told Olympics.com that he’s chasing his third consecutive world title. No figure skater has done that since American Nathan Chen did it between 2018 and 2021.

“I’m looking forward to getting myself that ‘redemption competition’, as I like to call it,” Malinin said, as per Olympics.com. “I’m definitely looking at that and I can be satisfied with it if everything goes well.”

And he has learned from his experiences at the Olympics. Despite being the favorite going into the event, Ilia Malinin failed to win a medal and finished eighth in the men’s singles. He explained that it was because he “didn’t understand” how badly the pressure would get to him. Malinin went on to say that he believed he had things under control, but even then, didn’t quite understand it all.

Fabio Signorini opens up on Ilia Malinin’s presence at Bol On Ice 2027

However, Ilia Malinin’s focus will now shift from the Olympics to a catalog of other events in 2026. The figure skater has a grueling schedule ahead of him as he is booked to the rafters for the next few months. And in light of that, news about his potential schedule in 2027 has also surfaced.

The owner of Bol On Ice, Fabio Signorini, has revealed that Ilia Malinin will be a part of the 2027 event. The American missed the 2026 Bol On Ice event due to the US Championships. One of Europe’s premier figure skating galas, Malinin’s return is set to headline the 2027 edition.

“Malinin will be at Bol On Ice in 2027,” Signorini said, as per il Resto del Carlino. “As everyone knows, he couldn’t be there a month ago because he was busy with the American national championships, a must-see for every American athlete, as the tournament serves as an Olympic trial to secure a spot at the Games. But next year he’ll be back, enchanting everyone.”

While the 2027 Bol On Ice is a year away, Ilia Malinin has a tough schedule ahead of him to focus on. As per his website, the American will go from the world championships to the Stars on Ice Japan tour until mid-April. Following that, he’ll participate in the Stars on Ice US Tour until the end of May, which has stops across the country.

Not only that, but he’ll also be participating in select Grand Prix events as he continues training towards the next Olympic cycle.