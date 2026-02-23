Ilia Malinin Confirms 2026 Return to International Show After Milan Olympics Heartbreak

It’s been almost ten days since Ilia Malinin faced heartbreak at the Winter Olympics in Milan. He came in as the favorite to win gold in the men’s singles event, but things didn’t go as planned. During the free skate, he stumbled, falling more than once and losing crucial points. Still, walking away without a medal hasn’t broken his spirit at all. Malinin is already looking ahead, ready for his next challenge, and has revealed his schedule for upcoming ice performances and setlist.

One of those performances is Art on Ice, the live ice show in Switzerland that pairs top figure skaters with international singers on stage. For 2026, the tour runs from 26 February to 1 March in Zurich, then moves to Fribourg on 3-4 March and Davos on 6-7 March. Interestingly, Malinin will skate in the Zurich shows only, and this year’s lineup is a little different for him.

Ilia Malinin’s setlist includes “Rather Be” by Jess Glynne and “Pink Lemonade” by James Bay, showing a fresh, more expressive side of his skating. According to Art on Ice’s official information, this will be his fourth time performing on the tour.

Before that, Malinin also performed at the figure skating Exhibition Gala during the Winter Olympics on 21 February 2026. This happened after all medal events were done. Malinin chose the song “Fear” by NF for his routine, delivering an emotional performance that showed the pressure and struggles he faced in Milan.

While shows like these are about entertainment, Ilia Malinin is keeping his eyes on the bigger picture. He has entered the 2026 World Championships in Prague, where he will compete in the men’s singles event with both a short program and a free skate. “My next goal is to have a redemption skate at the World Championships,” Malinin said. “And after that, just, you know, the stress of the Olympic season will finally be over.”

Sure, he faced disappointment in Milan, but that hasn’t deterred him from looking up, even though the heartbreak was real and unforgettable.

Pressure and mistakes shook Ilia Malinin at the Olympics

Ilia Malinin entered the Olympics as a strong favorite in men’s figure skating. He hadn’t lost a major event in over two years, and many expected him continue his winning streak in the Olympics as well. We even saw it in the short program, where he was leading and looked on course to do just that.

But then came the free skate, the part that ultimately decides the medals, and things didn’t go as planned. Malinin made several unexpected mistakes. He fell twice and didn’t even attempt his signature quad axel, and several other elements were flawed. Hence, those mistakes cost him big points, leaving him eighth overall.

But the result stunned the skating world as well. Spectators and athletes alike, including Olympic icon Simone Biles, who shared her feelings and said, “I’ve sent him messages on Instagram as well, obviously, it’s all been private because I know what he’s going through, and I know most athletes might not be able to relate, and it’s really, really hard to watch.”

Ilia Malinin himself was candid about what happened. He said the Olympic spotlight and atmosphere were unlike anything he had faced before. On social media, he wrote that “even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise,” explaining how online criticism and fear built up until he experienced what he called an “inevitable crash.” He admitted that he wasn’t ready to handle the full weight of that pressure.

Ilia Malinin’s words made it clear that this wasn’t just a technical setback. Sure, the Olympics affected him mentally and emotionally in a way his previous victories never had!