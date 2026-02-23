Ilia Malinin Makes Closing Statement for Figure Skating at Milan Winter Olympics

February 8, 2026, Cortina D ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: American Ilia Malinin USA perform in the Men Single Free Skating during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Sunday in Cortina d Ampezzo. Olympics 2026: Milano Cortina: Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Team Men PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAj89_ 20260208_oly_j89_174 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

The lights dimmed inside Milan’s Ice Skating Arena on Saturday night as the curtain fell on the 2026 Winter Games. After two weeks of relentless competition, the Exhibition Gala offered skaters one final chance to perform without the weight of scores or standings. Among the evening’s highlights, Ilia Malinin turned his routine into something deeper.

The 21-year-old from Virginia brought the same energy that defined his Olympic run. After finishing a disappointing eighth in the individual event, Ilia Malinin returned to the ice with something to prove. His “redemption skate” became one of the defining moments of the 2026 Winter Olympics, a fearless, technically brilliant performance that reminded everyone why he’s considered the sport’s most electrifying jumper.

Reflecting on his performance, Ilia Malinin shared how much his mindset has shifted, saying: “I’ve really understood my purpose in skating, and that is just to bring joy and happiness to the people that enjoy watching me, so that’s what I’m gonna be doing for the rest of my career.”

During the gala, Malinin brought back his backflip that lit up the gala. That stunt instantly owned the night, pure fun with zero pressure on the line. Dressed in ripped jeans and a grey hoodie, he skated to rapper NF’s “Fear.” He scrolled a fake phone, dodged pretend camera flashes, and batted away buzzing social media hate.

He added a quad jump into his signature one-foot backflip, which had everyone roaring, cheering his skills and the heavy load he carried. He capped it off by slipping on headphones, cue instant silence.

Earlier in the Games, Ilia Malinin had already made history as the first skater to land a legal backflip on one foot at the Olympics, cementing his status as a pioneer in an element that was banned for decades. The 21-year-old double world champion thrilled fans by landing the first legal Olympic backflip since American Terry Kubicka pulled one off in 1976. Officials banned the move right after for safety worries at Innsbruck.

Skaters now call it the “Bonaly flip.” French star Surya Bonaly turned it iconic in 1998 at Nagano. She flipped the script on stuffy International Skating Union rules and became a global rebel legend.

Now, Ilia leaves Milan, by his own account, with a renewed sense of purpose after a turbulent Olympic fortnight. But he’s got the support he needs back home.

A Strong Family Bond on the Ice

Malinin’s success is a family story. Both of his parents were Olympic skaters for Uzbekistan in 1998 and 2002. At first, they didn’t actually want him to be a skater. They knew how hard the sport could be. They hoped he would find a different career. But Ilia started skating at age six, and his talent was too big to ignore.

Today, his parents are his main coaches. They work with him along with coach Rafael Arutunian. His mom thinks having his dad at the rink makes Ilia feel more at ease. It makes him feel like he’s with a “buddy” while he competes. This support helped him score a massive 200.03 in the team free skate. He is now the only skater who can do the hardest technical moves and still look like an artist on the ice.

The gala was full of big names, like Italian legend Carolina Kostner. There were funny acts, too, like one skater dressed in a panda suit. But the best part was the very end. All the skaters joined together to skate to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. In that moment, Malinin and his rivals skated side-by-side as friends. The competition was over, and everyone was just happy to be there.

As the Milan Games end, Ilia Malinin is clearly the new face of figure skating. He came to Italy known as a kid who could do big jumps. He is leaving as a true champion who understands the heart of the sport. With a gold medal and a historic backflip in his pocket, he has made his mark.

He isn’t just following his parents’ path anymore. He is creating his own. For Malinin, it’s not just about the points anymore. It’s about making the fans smile, and that makes him the most exciting skater in the world right now.