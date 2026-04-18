Ilia Malinin Takes Major Steps Following Coach’s Worries Over Olympics Fame

The weight of Olympic fame now seems to be pushing Ilia Malinin toward a pivotal shift, with those closest to the “Quad God” no longer immune to the fallout. When Malinin first stepped onto the senior stage, questions lingered over his consistency, even as his agent continued to back his immense potential. That faith paid off greatly in 2022 when he landed the first-ever quadruple Axel and redefined the sport. Four years later, with Olympic gold to his name, the spotlight has only intensified, and the rising pressure now appears to be shaping the next phase of his journey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On April 18, @TheIliaSociety, a fan page on X, shared that, “Ilia Malinin has removed Ari Zakarian’s email from his website. He has also reduced his personal information displayed on his website to the minimum necessary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with it, it shared the screenshot, which shows a contact section now focused only on marketing and sponsorship, listed under Shade Global with Sheryl Shade. And fans are now asking if this signals a bigger internal change, as one fan asked, “Does it mean that they don’t work anymore?”

Ilia Malinin has worked with Ari Zakarian as his sports agent and manager since around 2022 (Exact date not known), handling his business side and public profile as his career grew on the international stage. However, for now, there has been no official confirmation of any change in representation, but these updates have naturally led to speculation about whether something is shifting behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In most cases, changes like removing agent contact details or reducing public information can point to things such as a contract ending, a transition in management, or a decision to tighten control over public image.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what makes the discussion more interesting is that Zakarian and Malinin have often shared a supportive working relationship. During Malinin’s Olympic run, when his performance in the team event was questioned after a comment about skating at “50% of my full potential,” Zakarian stepped in to clarify the situation. He explained that:

“He didn’t mean it the way it sounded,” Zakarian said. “He is pacing himself because of the few days ahead of him, but he always gives 100%. This is a chess game, the team competition, and then the men’s event. You have to be smart and be prepared for a long week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach has always spoken highly of Malinin in the past. He once noted in 2024: “I am genuinely proud to be working alongside such an athlete.”

Not to mention, he has often defended Malinin in public discussions. For example, after the 2023 World Championships, when Malinin finished third despite landing a quad Axel, Zakarian pushed back against criticism about scoring and expectations around skating quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They almost not understand what it’s like to perform quadruple jumps, especially a quadruple axel. And they say that you need to learn how to skate, not to glide like Pinocchio. But I can answer: “A man who was born to crawl can’t fly.” Or in Malinin’s case, “A man who was born to fly can’t crawl.”

For now, the reason behind the website change is not confirmed, but it surfaced after Ilia’s coach shared his concern after his Olympic run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Malinin faces new pressure as the coach warns of what comes with success

Malinin began working with Rafael Arutyunyan in 2021, when the veteran coach joined his team as a part-time consultant during his transition to senior-level skating. Since then, Arutyunyan has played a key technical role in his career, helping guide him to major titles, including back-to-back World Championships in 2024 and 2025. But the 2026 Winter Olympics marked a turning point.

He entered the Games as the clear favorite for gold, but two falls and missed jumps in the free skate dropped him to eighth place. He addressed the result immediately after his performance and did not shy away from the disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I blew it,” he said. “It’s just a lot on you, so many eyes, so much attention.”

He later recovered at the 2026 World Championships in Prague by winning his third consecutive world title with a score of 329.40. But after that stretch of highs and lows, Arutyunyan has now spoken more openly about what he sees around his skater. He described Malinin as someone who has already experienced a lot early in his career, but warned him:

“He’s (Ilia Malinin) already been through thick and thin, but there’s still the heat, and not everyone can handle that,” Arutyunyan told Sports.ru. “It’s only just begun to blow—literally a season or two ago. That’s not a long time yet, even though he may think he’s seen it all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “Sometimes it happens literally overnight. When success comes, random people suddenly appear around you with their own interests. And they will start telling you lies, which you might believe and lead you in the wrong direction.”

Taken together, the results and the words around him paint the same picture. Malinin is no longer just dealing with jumps, scores, and medals. The real challenge now is everything that comes with being at the center of the sport.