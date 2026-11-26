Russia’s return to international ice hockey appeared to be back on the cards after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to keep Russian national teams out of its competitions for the 2026-27 season. The ruling, issued on October 30, 2026, gave Russia the opportunity to compete in several upcoming international championships, including the 2027 Men’s World Championship in Germany. However, the decision also sparked fresh controversy, with several national federations expressing opposition to playing against Russian teams. Now, the IIHF has decided to take the matter to another legal stage.

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On November 25, the IIHF Council announced that it would appeal the CAS award to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, raising concerns about the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators who handled the case.

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In its official statement, the governing body explained the reason behind its decision, saying, “The decision is based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel, especially following information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia.” The federation also stressed the importance of challenging the ruling because of its wider implications for international ice hockey.

The latest move comes after questions emerged about the backgrounds and possible connections of members of the panel that delivered the October ruling. The CAS panel that delivered the ruling consisted of Italian arbitrator Giulio Palermo, who served as its president, Egyptian arbitrator Ismail Selim and British arbitrator Mark Hovell. Questions about the first two arbitrators emerged following reports about their attendance at legal conferences in Russia.

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According to media reports, Palermo attended the Russian International Arbitration Congress in Moscow in September 2026, while Selim reportedly spoke at a Moscow legal conference in May 2025. These reports prompted concerns about possible connections that could raise questions about the panel’s impartiality. However, the IIHF has not established that either arbitrator acted with bias.

The controversy dates back to the IIHF’s decision to continue excluding Russian teams from international competitions. Russia and Belarus have been suspended from IIHF events since 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In January 2026, the IIHF Council decided against reinstating Russian teams for the 2026-27 season, citing safety and security concerns. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation challenged that decision before the IIHF Disciplinary Board, which overturned it in May and sent the matter back to the Council for another assessment. However, after reviewing the situation again, the IIHF maintained its decision in June, prompting the Russian federation to take the dispute to CAS.

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Following hearings held in Lausanne on October 23 and 26, CAS ruled in favor of the Russian federation on October 30. The panel found that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to establish that security concerns justified keeping Russian national teams out of its competitions under the federation’s regulations. It overturned the IIHF Council’s decision with immediate effect and ordered the governing body to allow Russian teams to participate in five upcoming championships.

These included the 2026-27 World Junior Championship in Canada, the 2027 Women’s Under-18 World Championship in the Czech Republic, the Men’s Under-18 World Championship in the United States, the Men’s World Championship in Germany and the Women’s World Championship in Canada. However, despite the CAS ruling, Russia’s participation in these tournaments was far from certain, as several host countries and national federations had their own objections.

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Multiple nations push back against Russia’s return to International hockey

Russia’s possible return faced resistance beyond the courtroom, as several national federations and host countries remained unwilling to welcome its teams. Canada was among the first to take a firm stand. On November 11, Canadian Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials would not be allowed to enter the country to compete, even if some already held valid visas. The government said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada would individually assess athletes and take measures to prevent their entry. This position soon had a direct impact on Russia’s place in the upcoming World Junior Championship.

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On November 15, the IIHF confirmed that Russia would miss the 2027 World Junior Championship, scheduled to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer from December 26 to January 5. The federation said it had considered alternative arrangements but decided to keep Canada as the host country. Norway, which had initially been told it could lose its place to Russia following the CAS ruling, retained its spot in the 10-team tournament.

The opposition was not limited to Canada. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and the Czech Republic also indicated that their national teams would refuse to play against Russia at the 2027 Men’s World Championship in Germany. Sweden Ice Hockey Federation president Anders Larsson made his country’s position clear, stating, “The Three Crowns will not play Russia in coming world championship tournaments.”

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Denmark’s federation also announced: “Denmark will, based on the current situation and the information available to us today, not play against Russia at the World Championship in Germany in May 2027.” Finland’s federation similarly maintained that its teams would not face Russia while the war in Ukraine continued.

The Czech Republic also took a firm position ahead of the 2027 Women’s Under-18 World Championship, scheduled for January 8-16 in Ostrava. On November 18, Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar confirmed that Russian athletes would not be allowed into the country. Speaking to Czech Television, he said, “As far as I am concerned, nothing changes. There are government resolutions in place here that in effect prohibit the issuing of visas and the participation of Russian athletes in our championship.” He also warned that authorities had legal means to prevent Russian athletes from entering even if they obtained visas from another Schengen country.

These decisions have made Russia’s return to international ice hockey increasingly difficult, even after its legal victory at CAS. While the October ruling ordered the IIHF to readmit Russian teams to five championships, host-country restrictions and opposition from national federations have created further obstacles to its implementation.