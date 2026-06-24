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IOC Confirms $10,000 Grant for Every Olympic Athlete in Historic Shift on Athlete Pay

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 24, 2026 | 1:33 PM EDT

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IOC Confirms $10,000 Grant for Every Olympic Athlete in Historic Shift on Athlete Pay

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 24, 2026 | 1:33 PM EDT

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Reuters

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Reuters

For decades, the Olympics enforced rigid amateurism rules. Athletes were not rewarded financially for their passion for the sport and the sacrifices they made to represent their country at the highest level. Stars like Long Jumper Greg Rutherford have spoken out against this practice in the past, calling the International Olympic Committee “greedy” for generating billions while choosing not to share that revenue with the athletes. But now, a historic change has finally arrived.

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The IOC has announced that all athletes participating in the Olympic Games will now be eligible for a $10,000 grant, officially known as the “Fit for the Future” grant. The initiative was announced today at the 146th IOC Session in Lausanne by Pau Gasol, Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission. The two-time NBA champion was elected as the athletes’ representative on the IOC Executive Board during the Milan Winter Games earlier this year, and got the chance to break this news to the world.

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Across a full summer and winter Olympic quadrennial, the total commitment amounts to approximately $133.84 million, a number that reflects both the scale of the new policy and just how many athletes compete across a four-year cycle. The condition attached to the grant is that athletes should have met the IOC’s integrity obligations.

This includes clean sport and anti-doping obligations. Subject to that requirement, the grant is universal, and it is not based on the winners’ or first-round losers’ status or the amount of funding available to their home countries. The announcement is of tremendous importance in the latter case, especially.

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Many of the world’s Olympians do not have professional contracts or prize money and receive no financial compensation other than from their national committees and families. For many, it’s a game-changer when it comes to a guaranteed $10,000 payment for qualifying and competing. 

The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate about athlete compensation in Olympic sports. Earlier this month, IOC President Kirsty Coventry faced criticism after saying, “I don’t believe in paying athletes,” a remark that was later clarified as being about prize money rather than athlete support.

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Australian Olympic champion swimmer Cameron McEvoy responded publicly, arguing that paying every athlete at the Games $10,000 as an appearance fee, alongside up to $100,000 in prize money for a podium finish, would amount to approximately 1.5% of the IOC’s quadrennial revenues.

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“For reference, the NBA has a 50% revenue share with the players. You can have prize money and pay all athletes to help those who aren’t the absolute top and still be extremely comfortable with your boatloads of revenue,” McEvoy added, as per The Sports Examiner.

The support provided by the Fit for the Future grant is not as great as what McEvoy and others have called for, but it is a step in the right direction nonetheless. 

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What the IOC has agreed to is a starting point. Athlete advocates have long argued that competitors at the highest level shouldn’t have to sacrifice financially to compete at the Olympic Games. The Fit for the Future grant doesn’t settle that debate, but it does send a clear message: every Olympian, regardless of where they finish, will now leave the Games with something to show for it.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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