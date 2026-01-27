IOC Decision Ends American Athlete’s Bid for Another Winter Olympics

“You just f****d us,” said 41-year-old skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender to Canadian coach Joe Cecchin. Uhlaender, who was hoping to compete at her sixth Olympics, had her dreams dashed after withdrawals from Team Canada rendered her mathematically ineligible to qualify. And despite her best efforts to change the outcome, it wasn’t to be.

It all went down at the North American Cup Race in Lake Placid that Uhlaender won. With a full field, Uhlaender would have received enough points to make it to Italy, but Canada’s withdrawals resulted in a reduced field of 19 sliders. Uhlaender’s points were reduced by 25%, leaving her a mere 18 points shy of qualification.

But the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee intervened and asked the IOC to offer Katie Uhlaender a “wild card” position so that she could participate, claiming that she was “one of the best athletes” in the world and that including her would enhance the competition. The IOC, however, declined.

Rocky Harris, USOPC’s chief of sport and athlete services, said, “We did send a letter to the IOC, and we got a response this morning that they are supporting the international federation’s decision on the matter.”

In a letter to IOC president Kirsty Coventry, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said the move had “circumvented the Olympic qualification principles” and “undermined fair competition.”

Calling the situation exceptional, the USOPC argued that a change to the qualification system was needed because it caused “significant reputational harm to the sport across the world.”

Now, Katie Uhlaender’s Olympic future hangs in the balance. At 41, with five Olympics behind her and a sixth taken away by controversy, she faces the heartbreaking reality that her final chance at the Games may be gone.

Yet her fight isn’t over; she plans to take her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, determined to challenge the decision. But how did it all begin?

A 20-year friendship that ended in a broken dream for Katie Uhlaender

Katie Uhlaender had already had a rough journey to the Olympics. She failed to make the U.S. World Cup skeleton team at the beginning of the season, which meant she missed the biggest points on offer. Instead, she needed to pursue qualification in lesser circuits such as the North American Cup and Asian Cup.

By the time the North American Cup reached Lake Placid, it was clear this was her last real chance to qualify for a sixth, and likely final, Olympics. Canadian coach Joe Cecchini, who had been Uhlaender’s friend for 20 years, called her personally before withdrawing his athletes but the American wasn’t having it.

You just f****d us,” Katie Uhlaender told him. She believed the withdrawal was a purposeful and tactical move to stop the U.S. from catching Canada in the Olympic qualifying standings. “I cried when I found out he went through with this plan,” she said.

Canadian coaches, athletes, and officials rejected the accusations, claiming the sliders were only withdrawn for fitness reasons. Nevertheless, the situation was concerning enough that the IBSF intervened and investigated further.

“The late withdrawal of athletes intuitively gives rise to concern that the action may have constituted impermissible manipulation,” the IBSF said in a statement.

On January 15, however, the IBSF ruled in Canada’s favor, saying the last-minute withdrawals did not break any rules or violate the code of ethics. Katie Uhlaender’s reduced point total remained unchanged. David Shoemaker, head of the Canadian Olympic Committee, later told the CBC that while the timing was unfortunate, he viewed the matter as closed.

“It’s certainly not ideal to have the integrity of that program and its coach questioned on the eve of the Olympics,” he said.

Despite this, Katie Uhlaender, who has competed in the Olympics since 2006, continues to fight for a chance to race in Milan. Whether that door opens or not, her fight has already turned this moment into one of the most talked-about controversies of the Olympic cycle.