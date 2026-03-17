IPC President Echoes IOC Issues With Ukrainian Athletes After Opening and Closing Ceremony Boycott

The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and anthems reignited tensions at the 2026 Winter Paralympics. In protest, Ukraine boycotted both the opening and closing ceremonies. Amid the controversy, IPC President Andrew Parsons was displeased with the Ukrainian athletes, noting how the drama had spilled into a sporting arena where it didn’t belong.

Parsons described it as “disappointing” that the Ukrainian National Paralympic Committee, along with some other national committees, tried to shift focus away from sport.

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“I think that, in the end, even the other national Paralympic committees responded very well by focusing on sport. I understand it, but it is disappointing to a certain extent,” he said.

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He also stated that he empathized with Ukraine, saying he was “super empathetic” to the situation and could “only try to imagine the horror” caused by the ongoing war. However, as a sports association, he emphasized, it is the responsibility of the IPC to ensure that the regulations are observed, even in the face of political pressure.

“Yes, I think there was an attempt to always take the focus from sport,” Parsons said. “And I think at the end, even the other national Paralympic committees responded really well, focusing on sports. I understand, but it is disappointing to some extent.”

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Parsons’ comments directly echo a longstanding position held by the International Olympic Committee.

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Past IOC leaders, such as Thomas Bach, have reiterated several times that sport should not be a referee in political conflicts. Bach contended that any form of politics determining who competes defeats the point of sport:

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“If politics decides who can take part in a competition, then sport and athletes become tools of politics. It is then impossible for sport to transfer its uniting powers,” Bach said. “We must be politically neutral but not apolitical… But we should not make the mistake of raising ourselves to be referees of political disputes because we will be crushed by these political powers.”

His words support the argument of Parsons: despite the conflict between nations on the podium, the Games should be about the athletes on the podium.

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This principle was put into practice in the 2026 Winter Olympics, when Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych tried to wear his own specially made helmet inscribed with the Ukrainian athlete and children ki**ed since the Russian invasion – a “helmet of memory.” Since he was unwilling to take it off, the IOC took him off the skeleton race and temporarily revoked his accreditation to the Games.

Although his accreditation was later restored, he was still barred from competing. The incidence reflected the IOC philosophy of ensuring that politics is kept out of sport is one that is close to what Parsons said. However, that philosophy was again tested by the 2026 Winter Paralympics very soon.

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The Paralympics tested by Russia and Belarus’ return

It was the first time since 2014 that the Russian and Belarusian representatives were back in the 2026 Winter Paralympics with their own symbols and participated in events like cross-country skiing, para-snowboarding, and alpine skiing. But the action was not auguring well with everyone.

Ukraine boycotted both the opening and closing ceremonies and deemed the decision unjust at the midst of a war. Ukrainian athletes said that the Games were “unpleasant” due to the reintroduction of the Russian flag and anthem. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to it as a “dirty decision, absolutely unacceptable,” and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha requested ambassadors to encourage host governments to boycott the ceremonies.

Even several European countries joined Ukraine in solidarity, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, refusing to send delegations to the opening ceremony. France, Australia, Germany, Croatia, and others also expressed some form of protest. Even the European Commissioner for Sport skipped the ceremony to make a statement.

Fans and broadcasters got involved, too. Poland’s public TV refused to show Russian and Belarusian athletes during the ceremony, instead displaying messages of solidarity with Ukraine. Tension was apparent on the podiums and slopes: German and Czech medalists were willing to turn their backs on the Russian gold winners, showing now just how polarizing the decision had become.

Fundamentally, the controversy evidences the conflict between sport and politics. To accept Russia and Belarus back under their flags was not only a procedural decision but sparked off tensions once again; it was a challenge to the neutrality of the Paralympic community.

The problems of balancing rules, fairness, and politics in real time were a difficult and very visible challenge in the case of the IPC and IOC.