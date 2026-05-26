Iran’s FIFA World Cup Hope Stays Alive Despite America Refusal to Host

The Iranian national soccer team finally got the nod to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they dealt with travel and stay issues inside the US. With only a few weeks remaining for the tournament opener, and Iran’s participation remained uncertain, with President Donald Trump citing safety concerns, Mexico stepped in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran cast doubt on Iran’s participation from day one. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place in America from June, many immediately questioned Iran’s participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Claudia Sheinbaum, addressing the daily press conference, mentioned that FIFA approached her, following it up with clearance. “We have no reason to deny ​them the possibility of staying in Mexico,” said Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum, 63, also confirmed, “The United States doesn’t want the Iranian national team to stay overnight in the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks ago, addressing the issue, POTUS Donald Trump said he had no problem with the Iranian side taking part in the tournament. At the same time, he stated that the US can’t guarantee the team’s “life and safety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the head of Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, revealed that the team would shift their base from Arizona to the Mexican bordering city, Tijuana. Shifting base to Tijuana solves both lodging and visa complications.

The upcoming tournament marks the Iranian side’s fourth consecutive World Cup qualification and seventh overall appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran ranks 21st globally; the US ranks 16th. At the same time, the team has remained a powerhouse among ‌Asian countries. In this edition, they will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Group G. The initial two matchups are scheduled in Los Angeles and the latter in Seattle, starting from June 15.

Can the struggle be worthwhile for Iran in the FIFA WC?

Getting travel and lodging clearance wasn’t the only problem that the Iranian side faced. The team’s coach, Amir Ghalenoei, speaking after the decider against Uzbekistan, said, “Qualification was not an easy task.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He addressed the current political climate and said, “Look at the capabilities of other teams, and you will see that the players were able to achieve this qualification through difficult circumstances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Star player Mehdi Taremi, the Inter Milan striker, made the difference, according to coach Ghalenoei. “A great player must help both technically and physically,” said Ghalenoei. Despite Taremi’s repeated injuries since joining the Italian side, he continued to lend his talent to his national side.

“I am happy that, in most games, he is the best player on the field from the Iranian national team,” Ghalenoei said. The coach praised the star player’s commitment and still remains the trump card for the upcoming tournament.

However, Iran has carried only an underwhelming record in the FIFA World Cup so far despite its dominance in Asia. In its last six appearances, playing 18 matches, the team has only managed to win 3 of them. It suffered 11 defeats and 4 draws, and never broke past the group stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran came closest to advancing in Russia in 2018, when they drew Portugal and lost to Spain. Can they end their curse this year? Only time will tell.