Islam Makhachev’s Training Partner Left Unconscious Immediately After Defeating World Champion

The odds were against him. After all, he was up against the two-time European champion, David Baev. Yet for Islam Makhachev’s training partner, that did not seem to matter. But in combat sports, the body does not always wait for permission to shut down, and that is exactly what happened to Ibragim Ibragimov after he defeated the world champion and embraced his coaches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Part of Team Dagestan, Ibragimov narrowly beat Baev (6–5) in an extremely close encounter. The 25-year-old escaped a hold to seal the win, then ran across the mat and leapt into the air in celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

His coaches were equally overjoyed, as one even lifted him into the air. That’s when tragedy struck, as the moment the coach put him back down, Ibragimov fell to the floor. The fighter looked to be unconscious, which was confirmed the moment they brought out the smelling salts. That worked like a charm, and the 25-year-old was awake, conscious, and talking.

However, no statement or official release has since been issued regarding why Ibrahim Ibragimov collapsed, or even how. It does mark a rather concerning end after a promising bout, although judging by the video, the 25-year-old looked fine. This is the first time something like this has happened to Ibragimov in a career spent around mats and rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian started wrestling at the age of 10. By 17, he was being coached by Anvar Magomedgadzhiev and eventually moved to England. That move worked out perfectly, sparking a winning streak for Ibragim Ibragimov in both wrestling and MMA, including 10 consecutive wins on the PFL circuit as well as back-to-back U23 World Championship gold medals.

Then, in August 2025, he spent three weeks training with Islam Makhachev ahead of Makhachev’s bout with Jack Della Maddalena. That alone had him awestruck by the 34-year-old, especially given his stature in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would never have thought I would be training under Khabib,” Ibragim told BBC in 2025. “He was the best fighter in the world – and we always used to look up to him when we were growing up. Now, I’m here in his gym and training with Islam Makhachev.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibragimov himself is no slouch. He also won gold in the Ivan Yargin Golden Grand Prix at the same weight, before winning silver in 2026. A highly talented fighter, the 25-year-old is unfortunately not the first to fall unconscious on the mat.

Ibragim Ibragimov is not the first wrestler to collapse on the mat

Unfortunately, combat sports have a cruel sense of timing. Ahead of UFC 324, Cameron Smotherman collapsed on stage during the weigh-ins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old had made weight for his 136-pound bout but dropped to the floor, meaning the fight was off. Even if Smotherman used the incident to attract more sponsorships, it was just another in a long line.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2025, Vince Steele tragically passed away after collapsing during a bout.

The then-39-year-old was part of a four-way bout during the Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event when he collapsed. Despite the intervention of medical personnel, Steele couldn’t be revived and passed away on the scene. The same happened to Cesar Barron, aka Silver King, in May 2019. An actor best known for his role in Nacho Libre, Barron fell to the canvas in the middle of a fight.

Medical personnel immediately attended to the 51-year-old man and took him to a hospital, where they confirmed his heart attack. Yet, comparatively, former Becker High School star Brayden Weber was fortunate. The then-17-year-old was in the middle of his bout at the 2020 Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament when his heart reportedly stopped, and he collapsed after his 220-pound match.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his statement, he became disoriented in the third period before being pinned, ending the bout. He shook hands with his opponent, walked off the mat, and then collapsed. Fortunately, medical personnel were on the scene, performed CPR, and used an AED to restore his heartbeat.

Ibragimov beat a world champion, then hit the floor before the celebration was over. He woke up, and given what combat sports have taken from others, that alone matters.