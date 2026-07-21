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“It Feels Bad “: Olympians Call Out Government for Denying Financial Incentive to Help Representing Country

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Jul 21, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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“It Feels Bad “: Olympians Call Out Government for Denying Financial Incentive to Help Representing Country

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Jul 21, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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The participation bonus for all members of the Mexican delegation in the 2023 Games in San Salvador was 75,000 pesos, while the athletes who won medals received extra. But this year it is a different story. The National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport has not announced any bonuses for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo as of yet. That uncertainty has sparked reactions from some of Mexico’s Olympians.

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In a video shared by @record_mexico on X, 4x Olympian Alejandra Valencia said in Spanish, “We are waiting for the news to arrive later, because they usually tell us that there will be a bonus for participation. We are hoping that it can happen later.” (Translated using Google Translate)

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2x Olympic medalist Osmar Olvera admitted the situation caught many athletes by surprise:

“The fact that there’s a monetary incentive motivates you even more; it makes you want to do better. In this case, there isn’t one, but well, let’s hope that for future competitions, like the Olympic Games or Pan American Games, there will be some to motivate us even more. Personally, it feels bad that there isn’t one, but we’ll still go and compete and represent Mexico.”

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While Olvera acknowledged his disappointment, fellow diver Juan Celaya offered a different perspective. The Olympic silver medalist stressed that his motivation extends beyond financial rewards.

“In the end, we don’t do it for the money,” Celaya said. “We don’t get stuck for being very famous or having money, but to do what I want the most. Right now, what I want the most is to win my medal collection.”

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According to reports, only athletes who win gold, silver, or bronze are currently expected to receive financial incentives under the published payment scale, though officials have indicated the decision could still change.

Mexico will travel to Santo Domingo 2026 with a delegation of more than 2,000 members, including 698 athletes who will compete across multiple disciplines in pursuit of medals. But why is this happening, and why is CONADE not providing the same financial support this time?

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Back in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, the Mexican Presidency awarded 75,000 pesos to every member of the delegation for participating alone. However, there’s no confirmed participation bonus for the 2026 Games in Santo Domingo yet. The move seems to have to do with CONADE’s new policy on athlete incentives.

Director general Rommel Pacheco explained, “Each athlete makes their commitment with their coach or federation and to CONADE’s methodology area, so between them and the team they set their main event of the year…”

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In simple terms, CONADE’s position is that financial rewards should be connected mainly to podium finishes and achievements at the highest levels of international competition. However, some athletes believe participation bonuses are also a way of recognizing the dedication and sacrifice required to represent Mexico.

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been cited by Olympics.com on its official platform. Whether breaking developments in real time, such as her widely-followed live blog on Jordan Chiles’ medal revocation, or crafting feature stories that explore the mental and emotional journeys of athletes, Maleehah’s work blends accuracy, clarity, and storytelling flair to resonate with fans worldwide. As part of EssentiallySports’ Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative to hone advanced reporting, editorial strategy, and audience-focused writing, she has developed a distinct voice that focuses on people, pressure, and pivotal moments. From chronicling Sha’Carri Richardson’s sprints to capturing Letsile Tebogo’s rise, her reporting offers readers insight beyond the scoreboard.

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Yeswanth Praveen

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