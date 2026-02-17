“It’s Time”: 39YO Winter Olympian Drops Emotional Retirement Message After One “Hell of a Ride”

The men’s slalom race at the Winter Olympics in Milan saw an unexpected turn of events as the seven-time World Champion Dave Ryding failed to hit the top charts. Despite finishing at 17th position overall, the 39-year-old created highlights as he was among the only 46 skiers who made it to the finish line out of 96 starters. However, besides addressing the difficulties faces amid harsh weather conditions, he also stunned the audience by announcing an emotional update on his legendary Olympic career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’ll see, we’ll see. To be honest, I feel like it’s time,” Ryding said, as the tears followed,” he said, as reported by TNT. “A bit emotional. I’m not sad. I gave it my all, I always said I’d ski until my legs came off, and I think they came off!”

ADVERTISEMENT

On being asked about how the end of his career would feel, he admitted to having no regrets as the career saw several memorable moments.

“I will never look back and think ‘What if?’ I will never look back and think, ‘Did I retire too early?’ I gave it my all right until the end, and it was a hell of a ride,” he added. “I had such big highs that I’ll never forget. I met so many cool people – I met my wife skiing. It’s been a hell of a journey – I’ve loved it. It’s so hard, but the good days are really worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Ryding ended his Olympic career at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in Bormio, bringing a proud journey to a close. The 39-year-old British skier competed in the men’s slalom, knowing it would be his last Olympic race after announcing his retirement plans in June 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After finishing his race, Ryding stopped and bowed to the crowd, a gesture meant for showing respect and appreciation for the sport. He said he gave his full effort until the very end and felt proud of himself. He also admitted that maybe he stayed one season longer than expected, but he did not want to leave without trying his best.

Ryding made history by proving that a British skier could compete strongly at the highest level. His best Olympic result cane at the 2018 Winter Games where he finished 9th overall. However, the final verdict turned out to be expected as it clearly hinted that this was one of his last attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Ryding stated his goal for the last skiing season

Dave Ryding clearly shared his goal when he spoke about his final skiing season before the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. At 39 years old, he knew his long career was coming to an end, and he wanted to finish it in the best way possible. After being selected again for Team GB, he said it was a great honour to represent his country one more time. He had always respected the chance to compete for Great Britain and never took it for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryding explained that this would be his last season in ski racing. Because of that, he said he planned to give his full effort in every race, especially at his final Olympic Games.

“As everyone knows, this is my last season of ski racing, and I’m going to give everything I’ve got to make my final Olympics my best one. I’m really grateful to everyone who’s worked to help me get here,” he told ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared how special it felt to compete in his fifth Winter Olympics. He remembered his first Olympic experience in 2010 and said he could only dream of reaching this point. Over the years, he had worked hard and achieved many great results. One of his biggest achievements was becoming the first British skier to win a World Cup gold medal in alpine skiing in 2022.

Ryding also thanked the people who helped him during his journey by making it clear that he was grateful to everyone who supported him and helped him reach his goals. While the ongoing event marked an end to his career, it still remains to be seen what other surprises the Winter Olympics will unveil.