Jack Eichel Injury History: Timeline, Surgeries, Recovery & Current Status

Jack Eichel was once labeled a “generational player” when he joined the professional ranks (Buffalo Sabres) in 2015. The sharpshooter, however, has evolved over the years, courtesy of his injuries and the controversial trade to Las Vegas. Eichel is now on national duty for Team USA at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. But is he fully fit? Let’s have a look at his injury history, surgeries, recovery, and more.

What Injuries Has Jack Eichel Suffered in His Career?

Jack Eichel has suffered various injuries in his career. Following is his Injury Timeline and the Year-by-Year Breakdown (per Flash Score).

From Until Injury Days Injured 16.12.2025 02.01.2026 Lower-Body Injury 18 09.04.2025 16.04.2025 Upper-Body Injury 8 13.01.2025 14.01.2025 Illness 2 13.01.2024 04.03.2024 Surgery 52 08.04.2023 13.04.2023 Lower-Body Injury 6 11.12.2022 05.01.2023 Lower-Body Injury 26 05.12.2022 09.12.2022 Lower-Body Injury 5 09.03.2021 15.02.2022 Upper-Body Injury 344 26.02.2021 27.02.2021 Lower-Body Injury 2 02.01.2021 12.01.2021 Upper-Body Injury 11 19.12.2019 20.12.2019 Upper-Body Injury 2 02.01.2019 11.01.2019 Upper-Body Injury 10 31.12.2018 31.12.2018 Injury 1 12.02.2018 16.03.2018 Lower-Body Injury 33 12.10.2016 30.11.2016 Ankle Injury 50

Did Jack Eichel Undergo Surgery for Any Injuries?



Jack Eichel suffered a herniated cervical disc in a March 2021 game with the New York Islanders. Initially, the team doctor said he’d miss 7-10 days. Yet, he didn’t return at all. Eventually, the Sabres parted ways because of a disagreement on how to treat his injury that kept him out of the final 33 games.

Buffalo did not want to pursue artificial disk replacement surgery, which had never before been performed on an NHL player. The team opted to trade him to Las Vegas so that Eichel could have the procedure. Ultimately, Eichel underwent surgery on Nov ember 12. He made his Golden Knights debut on Feb. 16, his first NHL game since March 7, 2021.

“Listen, there was a disagreement in the medical [treatment],” he said. “They’re doctors, and I’m not. I sought out my own opinions, and I felt more comfortable going one way. The [Sabres] felt more comfortable the other way. We disagreed, and things played out the way that they did.”



It seemed the injury woes were over, but in 2024, he suffered a lower-body injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins. He had to undergo another surgery and missed 2 months of hockey.

How Have Injuries Affected Jack Eichel’s Performance?

After his comeback, the injury definitely had some effect on his performance and playing style. In the final season pre-injury, Eichel had 36 goals and 42 assists while averaging 1.4 goals and 1.7 assists. After his injury return, he has averaged 1.26 goals and 1.96 assists. He became a more defensive player.

“When I got here, we had Chandler Stephenson, who is a really good wing center. You have William Karlsson, who is a really good two-way center,” Eichel said. “I looked around and said, ‘If I want to get the ice time and be trusted in these situations, I have to earn the trust of the coach and become more detailed and responsible defensively.'”

Eichel immediately made an impact in his first full season with Vegas in 2022-23. He led the Golden Knights with 66 points, and his 27 goals were second on the team. Eichel also led the club with 223 shots on goal, while scoring 14 power-play points. However, his playing time dropped in his first season. Eichel averaged a career-low 18:46 of ice time per 60 minutes in the regular season and logged 18:59 per 60 minutes in the playoffs.



What Is Jack Eichel’s Current Injury Status?

Jack Eichel dished out two assists and placed three shots on goal in the United States’ 5-1 win over Latvia in Olympic round-robin play. Before Eichel became Team USA’s go-to weapon for their power play, he recorded 27 goals across his last 18 games with the Golden Knights. Eichel returned from his lower-body surgery in early January and ramped up to full fitness leading up to the Olympics.